Croissance potentielle du marché des produits infusés au cannabis , part, demande et analyse des principaux acteurs

Le rapport sur le marché des produits infusés au cannabis à grande échelle comprend plusieurs dynamiques de marché et des estimations du taux de croissance et de la valeur marchande en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs inducteurs de croissance. Pour la génération d’un rapport d’analyse de marché exceptionnel sur les produits infusés au cannabis, les principaux attributs tels que le plus haut niveau d’esprit, les solutions pratiques, la recherche et l’analyse dédiées, l’innovation, les solutions de talent, les approches intégrées, la technologie la plus avancée et l’engagement jouent un rôle clé. Le rapport contient des critiques sur les principaux acteurs du marché, les collaborations majeures, les fusions et acquisitions ainsi que les tendances en matière d’innovation et de politiques commerciales. Lors de la préparation du rapport sur les produits infusés au cannabis, les marchés aux niveaux local, régional et mondial sont explorés. Les domaines couverts dans le rapport de marché comprennent la définition du marché, segmentation du marché, analyse concurrentielle et méthodologie de recherche. Ce rapport sur le marché fournit également la liste des principaux concurrents ainsi que des informations stratégiques et une analyse des facteurs clés influençant l’industrie Produits infusés au cannabis. Une analyse détaillée des techniques de recherche primaires et secondaires a été étudiée afin d’étudier efficacement les données souhaitées.

Le marché des produits infusés au cannabis devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour constater la croissance à un rythme annuel de 22,0% au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. La prise de conscience croissante des avantages pour le bien-être et la santé mentale oriente l’étendue du marché des produits infusés au cannabis.

Principales entreprises du marché des produits infusés au cannabis :

Société de croissance de la canopée

Aphria Inc

Aurora Cannabis

Marques Docklight, Inc

MARICANN INC

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

ABcann Médicinaux Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc

Analyse du segment de marché des produits infusés au cannabis :

By Product (Skincare, Cosmetics, Haircare, Intimate Lubricants, Pharmaceuticals, Gummies, Pills, Infused Beverages, and Other)

By Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C)

By End User (Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness)

Cannabis Infused Products market research report is very indispensable in many ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. This Cannabis Infused Products market report looks over the market with respect to market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, brand position and comparative pricing between major players. In addition, businesses can be well acquainted with the level of the marketing problems, reasons for failure of particular product already existing in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched. Cannabis Infused Products market report it becomes easy to build a strong organization and make better decisions that take the business on the high level of success.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Cannabis Infused Products Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Price Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Cannabis Infused Products.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Cannabis Infused Products.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Margin, and Revenue ($) of Cannabis Infused Products by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Cannabis Infused Products.

Chapter 9: Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Forecast (2021-2028).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Competitive Landscape and Cannabis Infused Products Market Share Analysis:

The major players covered in the cannabis infused products market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Docklight Brands, Inc., MARICANN INC, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., ABcann Medicinals Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Cannabis Infused Products Market Scope and Market Size:

Based on product, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into skincare, cosmetics, haircare, intimate lubricants, pharmaceuticals, gummies, pills, infused beverages, and other.

Based on source, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.

Based on distribution channel, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into B2B and B2C. B2C is further sub-segmented into hospital pharmacies, online and retail stores.

Based on end user, the cannabis infused products market is segmented into medical, personal use, pharmaceuticals, and wellness. Medical is further sub-segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, others. Wellness is further sub-segmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Market Study: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Cannabis Infused Products Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

