Croissance du marché du cannabis médical , perspectives, demande, analyse des acteurs clés et opportunité 2029

Un rapport d’étude de marché de grande envergure sur le cannabis médical étudie les principales opportunités du marché et les facteurs d’influence précieux pour les entreprises. L’analyse de marché met en lumière divers segments sur lesquels on s’appuie pour assister au développement commercial le plus rapide au sein du cadre de prévision de l’estimation. Toutes les données statistiques et numériques, qui sont calculées avec les outils les plus établis tels que l’analyse SWOT, sont représentées à l’aide de graphiques et de tableaux pour une meilleure expérience utilisateur et une compréhension claire. Un rapport influent sur le cannabis médical fournit une analyse de fond complète de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental.

Dimensions concurrentielles

Le rapport présente également le paysage concurrentiel du marché et une analyse détaillée correspondante des principaux fournisseurs/fabricants du marché.

Société de croissance de la canopée

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Aurore Cannabis

Aphria Médical Cannabis

MedReleaf Corp.

CanniMed Ltée

Cannabis unis

Le projet Peace Naturals Inc.

Marijuana médicale, Inc.

BOL Pharma

Analyse détaillée du marché et aperçu :

The market report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. The world class Medical Cannabis business report also illustrates the CAGR values for the historic years 2019, the base year 2018 and the forecast for the years 2021-2027.

An report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose.

Segmentation Of Medical Cannabis Market:

By Species (Cannabis Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others)

By Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others), Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

Medical cannabis market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to medical cannabis market.

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size:-

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Medical Cannabis Market report

Market Overview: Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type

Market Segment, Market Size, Sales and Growth, Price by Type Competitive landscape: Market Share, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product by Company and Medical Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends, Medical Cannabis Market Share of top Players

Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Medical Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview

Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Medical Cannabis Product Category, Application and Specification, Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Main Business Overview Market Status and Outlook by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) : Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions

: Market Size and CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Sales Market Share by Regions Segmentation and Subsegments: Medical Cannabis Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application

Medical Cannabis Product Segment, Sales and Market Share by Application Global Medical Cannabis Market Forecast: Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2027) and Forecast by Regions, by Type, by Application

Technological inventions in Medical Cannabis industry

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Distributors/Traders List included in Market and Conclusion

Methodology/Research Approach

Geographical Coverage of Medical Cannabis Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Medical Cannabis in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Benefits of Buying The Report:

Our report is also known for its data accuracy and granular market analysis

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the global market is depicted by this report.

The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the major advancements

It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.

Analyses of the Medical Cannabis market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Industry Analysis and Market Forecast 2021-2027 and its commercial landscape.

Study the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations.

Helps to understand the future outlook and prospects for Market industry analysis and forecast.

Which region will emerge as a significant growth-contributor during the assessment period.

