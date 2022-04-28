Croissance du marché des robots chirurgicaux orthopédiques 2022, segments, industrie par taille, part, demande, tendances et aperçu des principales entreprises jusqu’en 2029 | Accuray Incorporated, Globus Medical, Auris Health

Selon l’analyste de marché de DBMR, le marché mondial des robots chirurgicaux orthopédiques pourrait connaître un taux de croissance de 21,1 % d’ici 2029.

Le marché des robots chirurgicaux orthopédiques Le rapport fournit des informations détaillées sur l’analyse du marché, la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, les domaines de développement clés, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche. Ce rapport fournit une perspective de marché supérieure en termes de tendances des produits, de stratégie marketing, de produits futurs, de nouveaux marchés géographiques, d’événements futurs, de stratégies de vente, d’actions ou de comportements des clients. Cette étude de marché présente des informations exploitables sur le marché avec lesquelles des stratégies commerciales durables et rentables peuvent être créées. Toutes ces informations, faits et statistiques conduisent à des idées exploitables, à une prise de décision améliorée et à de meilleures stratégies commerciales. Ce rapport d’étude de marché sur les robots chirurgicaux orthopédiques est encadré par les outils les plus excellents et les plus sophistiqués de collecte, d’enregistrement, d’estimation et d’analyse des données de marché.

The imputing technological pace advancing in the medical robotics or surgical robotics is determining the fruitful market growth in the anticipated period of 2020 to 2029. The precisions and accuracy rendered by the surgical robotics, while operating the crucial body parts such as spinal injury, and neurological disorders surgeries helping to the orthopedic surgical robots market grow. This accelerating growth is supported by the mounting pace of aged and geriatric population which is aiding to bloom the market in the international market. Targeted emerging economies demands the healthcare expenditure that is being provided by the market players penetrating into developing countries, especially in the pockets of North America, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) hence the market is growing potentially in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Segment Breakdown:

By Component (Systems, Accessories & Instruments)

By Products (Mako surgical systems, ROBODOC Surgical Systems, NAVIO Surgical System, TSolution One Surgical System, and Others)

By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)

By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, General Surgery, Gynecology Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Knee Surgery, Hip Surgery, Others)

This Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Research document takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. The market insights and analysis provided in this market research document are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. This Orthopedic Surgical Robots report is produced by chewing over several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

To comprehend Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Orthopedic Surgical Robots market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico. South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa. Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia. Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Scope and Market Size

Orthopedic surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of product, component, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the orthopedic surgical robots market is segmented into systems, accessories & instruments

On the basis of application, the orthopedic surgical robots market is bifurcated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, knee surgery, hip surgery, others

On the basis of products, the orthopedic surgical robots market is fragmented into mako surgical systems, ROBODOC surgical systems, NAVIO surgical system, TSolution one surgical system, and others

On the basis of end user, the orthopedic surgical robots market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers.

