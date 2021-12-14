Croissance du marché des antigels pour plantes par application, type, moteurs, demande du secteur, analyse par les principaux acteurs DuPont, Bayer AG, Syngenta, ADAMA India Private Limited, Cropaid International Limited, Meister Media Worldwide, Tate & Lyle, Huntsman Corporation LLC et LUKOILb

« Prévisions du marché des antigels pour plantes jusqu’en 2028 – Impact COVID-19 et analyse globale » à son magasin fournissant une analyse de la concurrence actuelle et future du marché sur le marché.

Le marché mondial Antigel pour plantes est segmenté en fonction de l’offre, du composant et du type de bâtiment. En fonction de l’offre, le marché des antigels pour plantes est segmenté en solutions et services. Sur la base des composants, le marché est segmenté en sécurité et surveillance, gestion d’actifs, ventes et publicité, etc. Considérant que, sur la base de l’industrie de l’utilisateur final, le marché est divisé en résidentiel et non résidentiel.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des antigels pour plantes projettera un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,50 % au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2028. La prise de conscience croissante de la nécessité de protéger les plantes contre le froid et les intempéries, en particulier dans les régions glacées, l’augmentation du besoin d’une dissipation efficace de la chaleur et l’augmentation rapide de la compétitivité de l’industrie sont attribuables à la croissance du marché des antigels pour plantes. Cela signifie que la valeur du marché des antigels pour plantes, qui était de 2,00 milliards USD en 2020, passera à 2,63 milliards USD d’ici 2028.

Principaux acteurs clés présentés dans ce rapport :

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Ashland, BASF SE, Chevron Philips Chemical Corporation, Total S.A., Sinopec Corp., Dow., DuPont, Bayer AG, Syngenta, ADAMA India Private Limited, Cropaid International Limited, Meister Media Worldwide, Tate & Lyle, Huntsman Corporation LLC, and LUKOILb

Global Plant Antifreeze Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the global Plant Antifreeze market has expressively impacted the infrastructure in overall market in 2021. This pandemic crisis has brought the impact on various industries in different ways like disruption of the supply chain, shutdown of the manufacturing processes and manufacturing plants, all indoor events restricted, over forty countries state of emergency declared, stock market volatility and uncertainty about future. This global Plant Antifreeze market research report covers the new survey on the Covid-19 impact on the Plant Antifreeze market, which helps the marketers to find latest market dynamics, new development in the market and in the industry, along with this, this survey also helps to form the new business plans, product portfolio and segmentations.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Plant Antifreeze Market Size

2.2 Plant Antifreeze Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Plant Antifreeze Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Plant Antifreeze Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Plant Antifreeze Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Plant Antifreeze Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Données de répartition par produit

4.1 Ventes mondiales d’antigel pour plantes par produit

4.2 Revenus mondiaux d’antigel pour plantes par produit

4.3 Prix des antigels pour plantes par produit

5 Données de répartition par utilisateur final

5.1 Vue d’ensemble

5.2 Données globales de répartition des antigels d’usine par utilisateur final