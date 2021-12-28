Croissance du marché de la gestion du cycle de revenus (RCM) en Amérique du Nord, taille, analyse, perspectives d’ici 2021 – Tendances, opportunités et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 56.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.13% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing regulatory mandate compliance for adoption of EHR/ EMR devices will help in driving the growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market.

North America Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Scope and Market Size

Revenue cycle managements (RCM) market is segmented on the basis of product, function, stage, deployment and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into integrated solutions, standalone solutions.

On the basis of function, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into claims and denial management, medical coding and billing, patient insurance eligibility verification, payment remittance, electronic health record (EHR), clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and other.

Based on stage, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into front office, mid office and back office.

Based on deployment, the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is segmented into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based.

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, general physicians, laboratories and others.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Country Level Analysis

Revenue cycle management (RCM) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, function, stage, deployment and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

North America dominates the revenue cycle management (RCM) market due to development of the IT framework for the healthcare industry in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. U.S. represents a lucrative growth opportunities due to favourable regulations, presence of several large hospitals and health systems, growing geriatric population and the increasing need to curtail healthcare costs in the country.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Optum, Inc

McKesson Corporation

3M

Experian plc

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

General Electric Company

Cognizant

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions

Huron Consulting Group Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Chetu Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Accenture

Atos SE

Crowe LLP

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Wipro Limited

AIMA Business and Medical Support LLC

Protiviti Inc

Alvarez and Marsal Holdings, LLC

IBM Corporation

Brightree LLC

NTT DATA, Inc Above are the key players covered in the report, to know about more an exhaustive list of Revenue cycle management companies, contact us https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-revenue-cycle-management-market Key Features of the Report: 1. Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands

2. Key parameters which are driving the market

3. Key trends of the market

4. Challenges of market growth

5. What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

6. Market volume Insights of the Study Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies Améliorez le processus de prise de décision en comprenant les stratégies qui sous-tendent l’intérêt commercial en ce qui concerne les produits, la segmentation et les secteurs verticaux.

