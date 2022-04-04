Croissance du marché de la biologie computationnelle, enquête mondiale, analyse, partage, profils d’entreprise et prévisions d’ici 2027

The global Computational Biology Market report showcases a comprehensive analysis of the Computational Biology Market that offers valuable insights for investors, stakeholders, and business strategists for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The global computational biology market is expected to be worth $16.58 billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples, as well as to discover new predictions.

The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing and high-throughput experimental methods such as yeast two-hybrid assays, microarrays and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods and simulations for a Efficient and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancements in technology have opened up many opportunities for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increasing government funding, investments in research and development, and an increase in the demand for predictive modeling to be used in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market.

Several companies are conducting clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the market demand in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further drives the demand for the product from the market.

Competitive outlook:

The global computational biology market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of a large number of companies in this industry. These companies are known to invest heavily in research and development projects. Moreover, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the industry. The global Computational Biology market report studies the cautious tactics undertaken by major market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the major players in this industry include: Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.

The report offers an accurate insight into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

contract

Internal (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular and biological simulation

Computational genomics

o Basis

o Infrastructure / Hardware

o Software and services

Computational proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification Target validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization

Preclinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics

Clinical tests

Phase I Phase II Phase III

human body simulation software

Prospects for the end use of

Academics

Industry

Commercial

The different regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some highlights of the report

In July 2020, the US Department of Energy announced $5 million in computational biology funding for six new research projects. The goal of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software to manage an increase in the amount of genomic and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The in-house service type segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several biopharmaceutical companies undertake clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid additional costs and also to prevent the risk of leakage from their pipeline projects. Additionally, as technology becomes affordable, more businesses are opting for an in-house service.

The cellular and biological simulation segment is driven by high demand for computational genomics. The segment will witness growth due to recent developments in IT technologies and cloud computing. Computational genomics is more specifically used for pattern recognition and analysis problems such as pattern finding, gene searching, gene function prediction, evolutionary models, and fusion of sequence and pattern information. ‘expression.

Contents :

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Computational Biology Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and a survey of market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, stresses and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical along with their sales and revenue estimates.

Chapter 3 details the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the major manufacturers and suppliers.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market based on regions, highlighting the sales, revenue and market share of each region over the forecast period.

Chapters 5 and 6 have focused on market segmentation based on product type and application.

