Croissance actuelle et future du marché des tests d’allergènes alimentaires et d’intolérances en Europe | Marge brute de l’industrie, tendances, part, taille, demande future, analyse par principal acteur, statut de progression et prévisions

‘ Marché européen des allergènes alimentaires et des tests d’intolérance ‘le nouveau rapport de recherche s’ajoute à la base de données de rapports de Data Bridge Market Research. Ce rapport de recherche s’étend sur 329 pages, 53 nombres de tableaux et 244 nombres de figures résumant les principales entreprises, avec des tableaux et des figures. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les allergènes alimentaires et les tests d’intolérance en Europe présente une étude complète sur la capacité de production, la consommation, l’importation et l’exportation pour toutes les grandes régions du monde. En gardant à l’esprit le point de vue de l’utilisateur final, une équipe de chercheurs, de prévisionnistes, d’analystes et d’experts du secteur a travaillé en profondeur pour formuler ce rapport d’étude de marché sur les allergènes alimentaires et les intolérances alimentaires en Europe. La recherche et l’analyse effectuées dans ce rapport sur les tests d’allergènes et d’intolérances alimentaires en Europe aident les clients à prévoir les investissements dans un marché émergent, l’expansion de la part de marché ou le succès d’un nouveau produit. Pour transformer des informations complexes sur le marché en une version plus simple, des outils et des techniques bien établis sont utilisés pour la génération du rapport Europe sur les allergènes alimentaires et les tests d’intolérance.

Le marché des tests d’allergènes et d’intolérances alimentaires est favorable et vise à réduire la progression de la maladie. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des allergènes alimentaires et des tests d’intolérance croîtra à un TCAC de 9,2 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029.

En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, analyse des prix, analyse de la consommation de la production et scénario de la chaîne climatique.

Obtenez PDF Broacher of Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Research Report à https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

Définition du marché

L’allergie alimentaire est une réaction du système immunitaire qui survient peu de temps après avoir mangé un certain aliment. Même une infime quantité d’aliment allergène peut déclencher des signes et des symptômes tels que des problèmes digestifs, de l’urticaire ou des voies respiratoires enflées. Chez certaines personnes, une allergie alimentaire peut provoquer des symptômes graves ou même une réaction potentiellement mortelle connue sous le nom d’anaphylaxie. Une intolérance alimentaire, d’autre part, se produit lorsqu’une personne a de la difficulté à digérer un aliment particulier. Cela peut entraîner des symptômes tels que des gaz intestinaux, des douleurs abdominales ou de la diarrhée. Les tests d’allergènes et d’intolérances alimentaires sont l’analyse scientifique des aliments et de leur contenu pour la détection des allergènes. Il est fait pour fournir des informations sur les divers composants allergiques des aliments, y compris la structure, la composition et les propriétés physicochimiques de l’aliment.

Les tests et analyses alimentaires sont essentiels pour la sécurité alimentaire afin de garantir que les aliments peuvent être consommés sans danger. Il s’agit notamment d’alimenter le réseau de laboratoires d’analyses alimentaires, d’assurer la qualité des analyses alimentaires, d’investir dans les ressources humaines et de mener des activités de surveillance, et d’éduquer les consommateurs.

MÉTRIQUE DU RAPPORT DÉTAILS Période de prévision 2022 à 2029 Année de base 2021 Années historiques 2020 (personnalisable jusqu’en 2019 – 2014) Unités quantitatives Chiffre d’affaires en millions USD, prix en USD Segments couverts Par type de test (test d’allergène, test d’intolérance), méthode (in-vitro, in-vivo), utilisateur final (utilisateur final du test d’allergène, utilisateur final du test d’intolérance) Pays couverts Allemagne, France, Italie, Royaume-Uni, Espagne, Pays-Bas, Russie, Suisse, Turquie, Pologne, Belgique, Suède, Pologne, Reste de l’Europe Acteurs du marché couverts SGS SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, Symbio Laboratories, RJ Hill Laboratories Limited, NSF International, Healthy Stuff Online Limited, QIMA, IFP INSTITUT FÜR PRODUKTQUALITÄT GMBH, ADPEN LABORATORIES, INC., AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, PCAS Labs, Element Materials Technology, OMIC USA Inc., entre autres.

Dynamique du marché des tests d’allergènes alimentaires et d’intolérance

Conducteurs

Augmentation de la prévalence des allergies et intolérances alimentaires

According to the World Health Organization, allergies affect up to 40 percent of the world’s population, and the proportion of sufferers in big cities and industrialized countries is rising. They can cause chronic illness and, in the case of some food allergies, can be fatal. Food allergy has emerged as a serious public health concern. The prevalence of food allergies is estimated to be around 2-4% in adults and 6-8% in children. In Western countries, challenge-diagnosed food allergy has been reported to be as high as 10%, with the greatest prevalence noted among younger children. There is also growing evidence of increasing prevalence in developing countries, with rates of challenge-diagnosed food allergy in China and Africa reported to be similar to that in Western countries. An interesting observation is that children of East Asian or African descent born in a Western environment are at higher risk of food allergy compared to Caucasian children; this intriguing finding emphasizes the importance of genome-environment interactions and forecasts future increases in food allergy in Asia and Africa as economic growth continues in these regions. While cow’s milk and egg allergy are two of the most common food allergies in most countries, diverse patterns of food allergy can be observed in individual geographic regions determined by each country’s feeding patterns. Moreover, with the adverse non-toxic reactions (hypersensitivity), the prevalence rate of food allergies is mounting exponentially. The rising number of food allergy cases has prompted public health authorities around the world to take significant measures to curb the allergies’ reactions and their consequences.

A variety of foods susceptible to allergens creates a need for testing

Right from baby foods to bakery & confectionery, dairy, beverage, convenience goods, and meat products, all are susceptible to cause allergies, which is creating a large food allergen testing marketplace. Furthermore, due to the poor quality of animal feed, there is always a possibility of meat causing allergies in humans. Even though the food and beverages industry is observing an increase in demand for animal feed additives that are capable of improving the quality of feed, the food intolerance testing market yet holds importance in ameliorating allergies caused by meat.

Although more than 170 foods have been identified as causing food allergies in sensitive consumers, the USDA and the FDA have identified eight major allergenic foods, based on the 2004 FALCPA (the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act).

Opportunity

Food allergen testing in emerging markets

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), anaphylaxis in emergency rooms ranged from 222, 300-350, and 3,000 episodes on an annual basis in Hungary, Japan, and China respectively. Furthermore, the organization estimates the prevalence rate of anaphylaxis to be 2%, 0.1%, and 0.6-1% of the population in the U.S., Korea, and Australia. The Food Drugs Administration (FDA) has made food safety an imperative aspect of the food industry, which is acting as a driving factor for the market. Furthermore, there has been a discernible increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies since the 1990s, which is further making the food allergens testing market an important segment in countries such as Europe, the U.S., and others.

Restraints/Challenges

Many obstacles hinder the proper diagnosis of food allergies (FA) in the developing world since there is evidence that knowledge about food Allergies by parents and healthcare workers is insufficient, and in vitro diagnostic tests are not easily accessed. Early diagnosis of FA is important for prognosis and proper nutritional management. However, even in developed countries, a 4-month diagnostic lag is reported especially in infants with less severe manifestations of non-IgE mediated milk allergy. This situation is probably worse in developing countries; Aguilar-Jasso et al. found a 38-month delay in the diagnosis of FA in North-Western Mexico.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and technical difficulties during sampling, testing, and protein identification are expected to obstruct the market growth. The Middle East and African countries and other low-income countries currently remain restricted because of low awareness about food allergens and intolerance testing. Lack of government initiative, poor economy, and above all lack of awareness among individuals regarding allergies related to food are going to hinder the market

However, every country is bounded by the guidelines regulated by different authorities which are expected to act as a challenge to the growth of the food allergens and intolerance testing market.

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Eurofins Scientific launched the SENSI Strip Allergen product range to detect food allergens in packaged food products. This new product launch helped the company in enhancing its product portfolio

In October 2020, NEOGEN Corporation launched a new food extraction method to expand the capabilities of Reveal 3-D food allergen tests for direct testing of food products. The new Reveal 3-D product allows the rapid screening of food and ingredients samples. The buffer is available for egg, coconut, hazelnut, soy, peanut, and almond tests. This new product launch helped the company expand its food safety product portfolio

Top Key players in Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Report: SGS SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, Symbio Laboratories, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, NSF International, Healthy Stuff Online Limited, QIMA, IFP INSTITUT FÜR PRODUKTQUALITÄT GMBH, ADPEN LABORATORIES, INC., AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, PCAS Labs, Element Materials Technology, OMIC USA Inc.

Get Access to Full Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

Market Segmentation:

food allergens and intolerance testing market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on testing type, method, and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Allergen Type

Allergen testing

Intolerance testing

On the basis of testing type, the food allergens and intolerance testing market is segmented into allergen testing, and intolerance testing.

Method

In-vitro

In-vivo

On the basis of method, the food allergens and intolerance testing market is segmented into in-vitro and in-vivo.

End User

Allergen Testing End User

Intolerance Testing End UserOn the basis of end user, the food allergens and intolerance testing market is segmented into allergen testing end user and intolerance testing end user.

To View Detailed Report Analysis, Visit at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/europe-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The food allergens and intolerance testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by testing type, method and end user as referenced above.

The regions covered in the food allergens and intolerance testing market report are Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Poland, Rest of Europe.

In Europe, the U.K. is expected to dominate the market due to the strict regulatory bodies governing allergen testing and labelling.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

What will the market development pace of the Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

What are the key factors driving the Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market?

What are the Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

Browse More Reports :

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-packaging-label-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fabric-softener-and-conditioners-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritive-supplements-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-slaughtering-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-carbonated-beverages-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-powdered-cellulose-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-grain-analysis-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-table-top-sweeteners-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-coating-ingredients-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-folding-boxboard-market

Informations sur les études de marché sur les ponts de données :

Un moyen absolu de prédire l’avenir est de comprendre les tendances d’aujourd’hui !

Data Bridge Market Research s’est positionné comme une nouvelle société d’études de marché et de conseil unique avec une flexibilité inégalée et une approche intégrée. Nous sommes déterminés à découvrir les meilleures opportunités du marché et à favoriser une intelligence efficace pour aider votre entreprise à prospérer sur le marché. Data Bridge s’engage à fournir les bonnes solutions aux défis commerciaux complexes et à lancer facilement le processus de prise de décision. Data Bridge est le résultat d’une pure sagesse et d’une expérience formulée et encadrée à Pune en 2015.

Data Bridge Market Research compte plus de 500 analystes travaillant dans divers secteurs. Nous avons abrité plus de 40 % des entreprises mondiales du Fortune 500 et avons un réseau mondial de plus de 5 000 clients. Data Bridge est doué pour créer des clients satisfaits qui pensent à nos services et comptent sur nos efforts en toute confiance. Nous sommes satisfaits de notre glorieux taux de satisfaction client de 99,9 %.

Contactez-nous :-

Étude de marché sur les ponts de données

États- Unis : +1 888 387 2818

Royaume-Uni : +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong : +852 8192 7475

Courriel :- Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com