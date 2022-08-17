Cold Sore Treatment Market Overview, Analysis, By Service, Technological Innovations, Size, Share, Trends and Application

Cold Sore Treatment Market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2020 and the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. it is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis.

According to World Health Organization statistics, from 2020, around 3.7 million persons nationwide were infected with HSV 1. Direct contact with infected skin or saliva transmits the HSV-1 virus. Primary infection can produce a fever, aching gums, a sore throat, and swollen or irritated glands in the neck in children. The virus then becomes dormant in nerve roots close to the affected skin. The virus only rarely, if ever, reactivates in certain persons. Recurrences of the virus, known as secondary herpes episodes, can occur in certain people, resulting in cold sores. While the exact reason of reactivation has yet to be discovered, a range of factors, such as stress, dental treatment, illness, lip trauma, or sun exposure, might trigger an outbreak.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cold sore treatment market was valued at USD 825.24 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,376.06 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Cold Sore Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence rate of HSV infection

The rising prevalence of HSV infection across the globe will act as a major driver that will result in the expansion of the market’s growth rate. In persons with long-term or chronic conditions, HSV increases the chance of acquiring and transmitting HIV infection and can cause significant complications such as encephalitis and keratitis. This, combined with the rising number of patients with chronic conditions, is one of the major factors driving the demand for HSV therapy worldwide.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of cold sore treatment market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, a surging number of government initiatives to spread awareness and increase the geriatric population will expand the cold sore treatment market. Along with this, rising level of disposable income and growing government favorable initiatives will enhance the market’s growth rate.

Opportunities

Lack of drugs calls for new medicine

The market’s growth is fueled by lack of drug calls for new medicine. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the cold sore treatment market growth. There are only a few medicines available to treat cold sore on the market. This encourages pharmaceutical companies to produce new medications. The players are doing this by incorporating new technologies that will allow them to isolate the molecule for treatment. Furthermore, the issues of maintaining optimal pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of medications are providing pharmaceutical firms with profitable opportunities.

Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Scope

The cold sore treatment market is segmented on the basis of strain type, therapeutics type, drug type, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Strain Type

Herpes Simplex Type-1 Virus

Herpes Simplex Type-2 Virus

Therapeutics Type

Antiviral Agents

.Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Penciclovir

Analgesic Agents

Others

Lysine

Rhubarb and sage

Propolis

Drug Type

Branded

Generics

Dosage Form

Tablet

Capsule

Ointment

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Cold Sore Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The cold sore treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, strain type, therapeutics type, drug type, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cold sore treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the cold sore treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing target population and rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Additionally, the presence of major key players and rising consumer’s awareness about the STD diseases will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to growing number of patient population in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising government initiatives will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Cold Sore Treatment Market Share Analysis

The cold sore treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cold sore treatment market.

Some of the major players operating in the cold sore treatment market are:

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Cipla Inc. (U.S.)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

BD (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

