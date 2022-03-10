CBD Patch Industry 2022-Croissance du marché, taille mondiale, analyse, part, tendances, demande du marché, croissance, opportunités et prévisions 2029

Qu’est-ce qui maintient Papa et Barkley, Pure Ratios, Charlotte’s Web, Bioactive Solutions, Inc., La Mend Inc., Always Pure Organics Ltd, Envy CBD et GoGreen Hemp gagnent un avantage concurrentiel sur le marché mondial des patchs CBD et restent à jour avec les produits disponibles opportunité d’affaires dans divers segments et territoires émergents.

Rapprochez-vous des leaders du marché et des acteurs émergents du marché des patchs CBD .

CBD Patch Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028and is expected to reach USD 595,148.34 thousand by 2028. Growing adoption of CBD Patch in the pain relief applications and consumer awareness is boosting the market.

Scope / Segmentation of the CBD Patch Market

By Type (Medication, Surgery), Month (1-Month, 2-Month, 6-Month, Others)

By Route of Administration (Parenteral, Implants, Oral, Others)

By Gender (Girls, Boys), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others)

It is obvious that maintaining status quo will not drive growth, henceforth lot of CBD Patch Manufacturers of seen entering new markets, then looking for top and bottom-line growth from overseas investments. Data Bridge Market Research have covered 20+ Country level analysis in Global CBD Patch Market Regional Coverage.

Geographically, the global version of CBD Patch Market report covers following regions and country

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

CBD Patch Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of CBD Patch in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Data Source & Research Methodology:

Our analysts drafted the report by gathering information through primary (through surveys and interviews) and secondary (included industry body databases, reputable paid sources, and trade journals) methods of data collection. The report encompasses an exhaustive qualitative and quantitative evaluation. The study includes growth trends, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulations and governmental policies.

List of Companies Profiled in the CBD Patch Market Report are:

Ipsen Pharma

AbbVie Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Zydus Cadila)

Teva Pharmaceutical USA, Inc. (a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GP Pharm

Debiopharm

DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD

AstraZeneca

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



Against challenges Faced by Industry, CBD Patch Market Study discuss and shed light on:

— The resulting overview to understand why and how the Global CBD Patch industry is expected to change.

— Where the CBD Patch industry is heading and what are the top priorities. To elaborate it, Data Bridge Market Research turned to the manufacturers to draw insights like financial analysis, the survey of CBD Patch companies, and from interviews with upstream suppliers and downstream buyers and industry experts.

— How CBD Patch company in this diverse set of players can best navigate the emerging new industry landscape and develop strategy to gain market position.

Overview of the CBD Patch Market

CBD patches are transdermal patches containing cannabidiol (CBD). They slowly release CBD into the bloodstream through the skin. Some people may prefer this CBD delivery system to inhaling vaporized CBD or ingesting it orally via edibles or drinks. CBD patches may be a more suitable option for certain applications, such as treating pain, although personal preference will play a role in choosing the best way to take CBD. This transdermal method delivers the CBD quickly to the local area around the patch. From there, it works its way into the bloodstream. When people take CBD orally – via an oil or gummy, for example — the compound must first pass through the digestive system. The body may then use it, break it down, or even simply excrete it as waste. As such, much of an oral CBD dose may be lost in the digestive system.

Increasing demand for CBD patches due to consumer awareness for pain relief applications is the major driving factor in the market. The side effects associated with CBD and THC with the skin allergies can prove to be a challenge however the widening of research scope for medical applications of CBD patches prove to be an opportunity. The restraints by the government and medical bodies for the use of CBD for medical applications and the challenges faced due to the impact of Covid-19 on the supply chain of the raw materials are the restraining factors.

CBD Patch Market Scope and Market Size

The CBD Patch market is segmented on the basis of the product, species, packaging, dosage, derivative, application, source type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the CBD Patch market is segmented into reservoir, matrix and layer drug-in-adhesive. In 2022, reservoir segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its use in varied CBD applications and its steady and controlled release for longer period of time.

On the basis of species, the CBD Patch market is segmented into cannabis indica, hybrid and sativa. In 2022, cannabis indica segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high CBD and low THC percentage as compared to sativa and hybrid. As many regions have a limit in the use of THC in products, cannabis indica is preferred.

On the basis of packaging, the CBD Patch market is segmented into two to five patches, single patch and more than five patch. In 2022, two to five patches segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to its high availability and the discounts offered by manufacturers on a bundle of patches in this range.

On the basis of dosage, the CBD Patch market is segmented into below 30 mg, 30-40 mg, 40-50 mg and above 50 mg. In 2022, below 30 mg segment is dominating the CBD Patch market as the market is at its initial stages and new consumers start with low dosage and then increase as per the requirement.

On the basis of derivatives, the CBD Patch market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Others. In 2022, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is dominating the CBD Patch market owing to the restrictions on the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content of 0.2-0.3% depending on the country of use and also the side effects associated with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

On the basis of application, the CBD Patch market is segmented into chronic pain, anxiety, arthritis, elevate mood, neurological pain and others. In 2022, chronic pain segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to the increase of cases of chronic pain such as neck pain, shoulder pain, etc and the high availability of patches in the pain relief application.

On the basis of source type, the CBD Patch market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In 2022, natural segment is dominating the CBD Patch market due to the trust of consumers on the natural products as plant based products are considered safe without any skin problems or allergies.

On the basis of end use, the CBD Patch market is segmented into homecare setting, research and development centers, hospital, clinics, rehab centers and others. In 2022, homecare setting segment is dominating the CBD Patch market as the CBD product utilization is not yet approved in the hospitals and clinics.

Extract from Table of Content of CBD Patch Market:

1. Introduction

a. Study Assumptions

b. Scope Of the Study

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

a. Market Drivers

b. Market Restraints

c. Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

a. Vendor Market Share

b. Company Profiles

7. Market Opportunities and Future Trends

8. Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

9. Marketing Strategy Analysis

Dans l’ensemble, le rapport CBD Patch Market est une source fiable pour les gestionnaires, les analystes et les cadres de l’industrie afin de mieux analyser les scénarios de marché d’un point de vue de recherche tiers. Data Bridge Market Research vise à combler le fossé entre les entreprises et les clients finaux pour mieux élaborer les fabricants avec les avantages, les limites, les tendances et les taux de croissance du marché. L’analyse SWOT est également intégrée dans le rapport sur le marché de CBD Patch conformément à l’enquête sur la faisabilité de la spéculation et l’enquête sur le retour de l’entreprise.

Merci de votre intérêt pour la publication CBD Patch Market; vous pouvez également obtenir un chapitre individuel ou un rapport régional ou national sur les États-Unis, le CCG, l’Asie du Sud-Est, l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe, l’APAC ou le LATAM.