Cathéter intraveineux périphérique (IV) Taille du marché, part, tendances, croissance, demande, revenus, nouvelles innovations, portée future, opportunités et prévisions d’ici 2029

Over the last three decades, the diseases such as the cardiovascular, urological, and neurological disorders have surpassed cancer as the leading cause of death and morbidity worldwide. According to Department of Health figures from 2015, more than 40 percent of New York adults have a chronic ailment, and chronic diseases account for 23 percent of all hospitalizations in the state. Consequently, the market is expected to be driven by an increase in the use of peripheral intravenous catheters in the treatment of chronic disorders that lead to hospitalization within the forecasted period.

Global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Players Covered:

BD (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (German), Smith Medical (U.S.), Terumo Corporation, Vygon (France), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), VOGT Medical (Germany), RenovoRx, Inc., (U.S.), Retractable Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Nipro (Japan), MedSource Labs (U.S.), Argon Medical Devices, Inc.,(U.S.), Intra Special Catheters GmbH (Germany), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria), Medical Components, Inc., (U.S.), Ares Medikal (Turkey), ACE MEDICAL COMPANY (U.S.),, Merit Medical Systems, (U.S.), Heka s.r.l, (Italy), RAUMEDIC AG (Germany) and Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Pointers Covered in This Market Research Report:

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Key Indicators Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

What’s New in this Update?

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Importance of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Overview of Findings

Chapter 3: Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Trends and Technology Background

Introduction

Overview

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Chapter 4: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Device Type

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by End-user

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8: Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market Opportunities

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10: Appendix

Key Questions Answered with this Study

1) What makes Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market feasible for long term investment?

2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter market?

6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

7) How influencing factors driving the demand of Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter in next few years?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter market growth?

9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market?

