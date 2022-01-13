Tendances du marché de l’inspection du fret, TCAC élevé, taille de l’industrie, nouvelles innovations, portée future et prévisions 2028

A wide-ranging survey report on the Cargo Inspection Market offers better insights into the various market segments that companies rely heavily on to thrive in the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters and economists work meticulously to create an excellent market research report for business. This market report serves the clients by providing data and insights on their business scenario with which they can stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. With the Global Cargo Inspection Market report,

Get Sample Copy of the Report (including full TOC, Table and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cargo-inspection-market

The cargo inspection market is expected to experience market growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach $3,179,806.05. thousand by 2028. The growing demand for oil and gas by-products has directly enhanced cargo inspection systems with products and services so that any major incident can be avoided and oil and gas can be preserved from ignition or any accident, thereby driving the growth of the global cargo inspection market

Segmentation:

On the basis of industry type, the cargo inspection market is segmented into mining, metals, agriculture, oil, gas, petrochemicals , chemicals, machinery manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, and others. In 2021, the agriculture industry is dominating the overall market with maximum market share due to rising export and import duties on agricultural products globally. On the basis of type, the cargo inspection market is segmented into LNG, LPG, Coal, Iron Ore , Grain, Fertilizer, Ro-Ro, Cruise, and Others. In 2021, cereals segment accounts for the highest market share in type segment due to growing concern over food and feed quality both by consumers and public authorities, which has led each company to focus on various factors including health and safety, quality, environment and others. .



On the basis of supply, the cargo inspection market is segmented into products and services . In 2021, the product segment holds the highest market share owing to continuous technological advancements in 3D scanners, robotics, and others to provide improved and accurate inspection services. On the basis of inspection type, the cargo inspection market is segmented into cargo hold quantity survey, hold and hatch inspection hold survey, draft survey, cargo damage survey cargo, cargo stowage/handling/logistics, cargo count verification draft survey, cargo survey, pre-shipment inspection, cargo sampling (oil), cargo measurement (oil) , asset proof and inspection, pre-verification inspection, pre-purchase vessel inspection, vessel charter/non-charter survey, vessel condition and damage survey, cleanliness ISM readiness audit, audit marine warranty survey navigation and others.In 2021, the hold quantity statement segment dominates due to automation. Sur la base de la technologie, le marché de l’inspection du fret est segmenté en technologie d’inspection non intrusive et en technologie d’évaluation non destructive (END). En 2021, le segment de la technologie d’inspection non intrusive détient la part de marché maximale car il est considéré comme le domaine technologique mature car non seulement il localise mais fournit également des informations précises concernant la taille, l’orientation et la forme de ce défaut particulier.



Sur la base des types de ports, le marché de l’inspection des cargaisons est segmenté en ports maritimes, ports intérieurs, ports en eaux chaudes et ports secs. En 2021, la catégorie des ports maritimes domine le segment des types de ports en raison de l’augmentation de la préférence des activités commerciales via les ports maritimes dans chaque pays par rapport aux autres types de ports.

Parcourir plus d’informations @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cargo-inspection-market

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur le marché de l’inspection du fret sont:

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur le marché mondial de l’inspection du fret sont SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, Cotecna, Alex Stewart International, AHK Group Ltd, CWM Survey & Inspection BV, Camin Cargo Control, Swiss Approval International, Peterson. and Control Union, AIM Control Inspection Group of Companies, Cargo Inspections International Limited, certispeceame, Wakefield Inspection Services, Marine Inspection LLC, Qtech Control Limited, CISCO, CWH Johnsons International, WK Webster, Brookes Bell LLP, TÜV SÜD, Hitachi, Ltd. , Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (une filiale de Smiths Group plc), Eurofins Scientific parmi d’autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux. Les analystes de DBMR comprennent les atouts concurrentiels et fournissent une analyse concurrentielle pour chaque concurrent séparément.

Accédez au rapport complet @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-cargo-inspection-market

Quelques points de la table des matières

Chapitre 1 Présentation des SUV et aperçu du marché

Chapitre 2 Résumé analytique

Chapitre 3 Analyse de la chaîne industrielle

Chapitre 4 Marché mondial de l’inspection du fret, par type

Chapitre 5 Marché de l’inspection des cargaisons, par application

Chapitre 6 Analyse du marché mondial de l’inspection du fret par régions

Chapitre 7 Analyse du marché de l’inspection du fret par pays

Chapitre 8 Analyse du marché de l’inspection du fret en Europe par pays

Chapitre 9 Analyse du marché de l’inspection du fret en Asie-Pacifique par pays

Chapitre 10 Analyse du marché de l’inspection du fret au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique par pays

Chapitre 11 Analyse du marché de l’inspection du fret en Amérique du Sud par pays

Chapitre 12 Paysage concurrentiel

Chapitre 13 Perspectives de l’industrie

Chapitre 14 Prévisions du marché mondial de l’inspection du fret

Chapitre 15 Analyse de faisabilité d’un nouveau projet

Obtenez une table des matières complète avec des graphiques, des figures et des tableaux @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cargo-inspection-market

À propos de l’étude de marché sur les ponts de données

Data Bridge Market Research s’est présenté comme une société d’études de marché et de conseil non conventionnelle et néotérique avec un niveau de résilience inégalé et des approches intégrées. Nous sommes déterminés à dénicher les meilleures opportunités du marché et à favoriser une information efficace pour que votre entreprise prospère sur le marché.

Data Bridge s’efforce de fournir des solutions appropriées aux défis commerciaux complexes et initie un processus de prise de décision sans effort. Nous réfléchissons aux marchés hétérogènes en accord avec les besoins de nos clients et recherchons les meilleures solutions possibles et des informations détaillées sur les tendances du marché. Data Bridge plonge dans les marchés d’Asie, d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique du Sud, d’Afrique pour n’en nommer que quelques-uns.

Data Bridge sait créer des clients satisfaits qui comptent sur nos services et comptent sur notre travail acharné avec certitude. Nous sommes satisfaits de notre glorieux taux de satisfaction client de 99,9 %.

Nous contacter:

Étude de marché sur les ponts de données

États-Unis : +1 888 387 2818

Royaume-Uni : +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong : +852 8192 7475