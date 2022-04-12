CAGR 5,3%, le marché des produits à base de cacao devrait atteindre 25 249,67 millions USD d’ici 2027.

Le marché des produits à base de cacao devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,3 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 25 249,67 millions USD. d’ici 2027.

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les produits de cacao est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Produits de cacao met en lumière les tendances clés de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie de l’alimentation et des boissons / FMCG à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché des produits de cacao ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances des acteurs du marché Produits de cacao en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport Produits de cacao aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence du marché car il analyse en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les produits à base de cacao :

The major players covered in the report are Olam International, Cargill, Incorporated, Barry Callebaut, NATRA, TOUTON S.A., Kuruvilla & Sons, Nestle, JBCOCOA Sdn. Bhd., Ecuakao Group Ltd, ALTINMARKA, MONER COCOA, S.A., Indcre S.A., PURATOS, Blommer Chocolate Company, Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), UNITED COCOA PROCESSOR, INC., ciranda, inc., TRADIN ORGANIC AGRICULTURE B.V., Huyser Möller, Sucden, Plot Enterprise Ghana Ltd, Ecom Dutch Cocoa, FTN Cocoa Processors PLC, Jindal Cocoa among others.

Global Cocoa Products Market Scope and Market Size

Cocoa products market is categorized into five notable segments which are based on the basis of type of cocoa, product type, source, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type of cocoa, the market is segmented into forastero cocoa, trinitario cocoa and criollo cocoa. In 2020, forastero cocoa segment is dominating the market as they are majorly referred as the bulk cocoa produced in the major producing countries such as Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria among others. Forastero cocoa unlike other cocoa is not susceptible to any crop diseases which make their farming convenient to growers

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into cocoa beans, cocoa butter, cocoa powder & cake, cocoa liquor & paste, cocoa nibs and others. In 2020, cocoa beans segment is dominating the market as majority of cocoa beans is roasted and raw are utilized industrial application in dark chocolate production.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into inorganic and organic. In 2020, the inorganic segment have comprised the highest market share as majority of the cocoa beans are produced using conventional method due to their cost effectiveness to small growers in Africa and Indonesian country

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, dietary supplements and others. In 2020, the food and beverages segment is dominating the market as the high demand of the cocoa products are majorly used in industrial application of chocolates as dark chocolate composition is contains approximately 90% cocoa ingredients in form of butter and beans.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2020, direct segment is dominating the market, as direct distribution are tendered by large industrialists of food manufacturers and bulk requirement of the cocoa products and their wide presence have led their growth.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Cocoa Products requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

Reasons for buying this report:

* It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios.

* For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

* It offers a six-year assessment of Cocoa Products Market.

* It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

* Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

* It offers a regional analysis of Cocoa Products Market along with the business profiles of several stakeholders.

* It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Cocoa Products Market.

