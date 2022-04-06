Bureaux debout réglables Rapport d’étude de marché 2022 Analyse élaborée avec prévisions de croissance jusqu’en 2028

The Adjustable Standing Desks market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details on market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and overlays on major market players, highlighting the competitive landscape favorable and prevailing trends over the years.

An adjustable standing desk is a high desk used for working while standing. Also called a sit-stand desk, height-adjustable desk, or workstation, a standing desk allows the user to quickly move from a seated to a standing position while using the same desk. Standing desks are creating hype in the market due to their health benefits. Popular companies such as Google, Facebook, Disney and Apple are on the verge of adopting the concept of standing desks in their offices.

The report provides the current market size for Adjustable Standing Desks, defines trends and provides a nine-year growth forecast from 2020 to 2028. 2021 is considered as the base year and 2022 to 2028 is the forecast year for the whole report. All market figures for revenue are provided in US dollars. The market is analyzed from the supply side, considering the market penetration of the Adjustable Standing Desks market for all regions of the world.

Scope of Adjustable Standing Desks Market Report:

The research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future market potential and competition in the Adjustable Standing Desks in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and in South America. The study also provides market insights and analysis of Adjustable Standing Desks, highlighting market technology trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of key players in the industry.

The global adjustable standing desks market is segmented on the basis of deployment, component, solution, application, and geography. The segmentation in this research study was finalized after extensive secondary research and extensive primary research. Further, the market is also segmented on the basis of products offered by leading industry players to understand market-specific terminologies widely used. Thus, we integrated the research segments and finalized the market segmentation.

Top Key Players Covered in this Adjustable Standing Desks Market Report:

1.Ergotron, Inc.

2.IKEA

3.Herman Miller, Inc.

4. Keter Group

5.Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

6. Steelcase Inc.

7.Duronic.

8. Human scale.

9.MooreCo Inc

10. Stay Stable

Adjustable Standing Desks Market Segment By Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

