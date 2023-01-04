Boissons protéinées Statistiques de croissance du marché , recherche approfondie, part de l’industrie, taille mondiale, stratégie de développement, statut CAGR, analyse des fabricants, revenus, marge brute et opportunités d’investissement

Une étude de recherche qualitative réalisée par la base de données de recherche de Data Bridge Market de 350 pages, intitulée » Marché des boissons protéinées » avec plus de 100 tableaux de données de marché, camemberts, graphiques et chiffres répartis sur des pages et une analyse détaillée facile à comprendre. Pour assurer le succès de l’entreprise, l’adoption d’un tel rapport d’étude de marché sur les boissons protéinées est l’une des clés vitales. Une étude de marché révèle le général conditions du marché tout en travaillant sur ce rapport. Il détermine également le marché probable pour un nouveau produit à lancer, évalue la part de marché de l’entreprise cliente et le volume de ventes possible. De plus, il reconnaît les types de consommateurs, leur réponse et leurs opinions sur les produits, et leurs réflexions pour l’intensification d’un produit.Le rapport convaincant sur la curcumine de qualité alimentaire estime également la méthode la plus appropriée pour la distribution de certains produits.

Analyse et aperçu du marché: marché mondial des boissons protéinées

The protein beverages market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is further estimated to reach USD 6.23 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on protein beverages market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the health consciousness is escalating the growth of protein beverages market.

Protein beverages are referred to as the drinkable products that are made with a large quantity of proteins that is present as an ingredient to meet the required intake of proteins by consumers. These consumers are commonly gym-going individuals, athletes, body-builders and even other sports personalities.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the protein beverages market in the forecast period are the rise in the attention of individuals on improving the levels of health. Furthermore, the increase in the alertness regarding the protein drinks is further anticipated to propel the growth of the protein beverages market. Moreover, the rise in the consumption for ready-to-drink beverage products is further estimated to cushion the growth of the protein beverages market. On the other hand, the concerning issues related to the negative effects that constant amount consumption of protein has on the body like high levels of cholesterol, weight gain and blood and several other chronic disorders is further projected to impede the growth of the protein beverages market in the timeline period.

Competitive Landscape

The report encourages high end commercialization and profit steering possibilities, also considering market dimensions and volatility of market size.

To ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects, this section of the report also dwells over accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion.

Details pertaining to portfolio advances, regional footprint and other relevant market details have been well gauged in this report to ensure smooth ride and optimistic business returns despite several odds and unprecedented challenges.

Key Players Operating in the Food Grade Curcumin Market Are: Abbott, CSC BRANDS, L.P., Kellogg NA Co, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Hebei Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Co Ltd, Hebei Chengde Lulu Co., Ltd., Premier Nutrition Corporation, CytoSport, Inc., Arla Foods amba; Nestlé, SlimFast, Orgain, Inc., FOUNDATION FITNESS, Koia Inc., OPTIMUM NUTRITION, INC, Powerful Foods, LLC

Segments

The protein beverages market is segmented on the basis of type, source, packaging, sales channel, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of the type, the protein beverages market is segmented into whey, casein, rice, egg, milk, pea, soy, hemp and others.

On the basis of source, the protein beverages market is segmented into animal-based and plant-based.

On the basis of packaging, the protein beverages market is segmented into cans, bottles and cartons.

On the basis of sales channel, the protein beverages market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and others.

On the basis of application, the protein beverages market are segmented into sports nutrition and functional nutrition.

On the basis of end user, the protein beverages market is segmented into adults and kids.

Country Level Analysis

The protein beverages market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, source, packaging, sales channel, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the protein beverages market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the protein beverages market due to the rise in the consumer alertness related to the health and wellness. Furthermore, the growing awareness related to the product benefits will further boost the growth of the protein beverages market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the protein beverages market due to the modernization and the rising demand for on-the-go snacking options across advancing countries. Moreover, the shift in the consumer lifestyle because of the rise in the disposable income levels is further anticipated to propel the growth of the protein beverages market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the protein beverages market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

DBMR team is focused on understanding client's business and their needs so that the finest market research report is delivered to the client for a potential growth and success.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Protein Beverages industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Protein Beverages market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the Protein Beverages market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Protein Beverages market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Table of Content: Protein Beverages Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Protein Beverages Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Food Grade Curcumin Market

Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Protein Beverages Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future of the Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

