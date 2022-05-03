Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market by Global Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects

A recent market research report entitled Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, and Forecast, done by our research team depicts the comprehensive and collaborative analysis of industry during past, present, and forecast periods. The report determines historic growth analysis and current scenario of Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market place and intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. The report sheds light on all the industry verticals like competitive market scenario, regional presence, and development opportunities. The next part covers the market competition landscape based on revenue and growth rate. Further, it explains market types, applications, and price analysis.

Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 21.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of blockchain technology in the healthcare which will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the blockchain technology in the healthcare market report are IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; PokitDok, Inc.; Gem; Global Hospital & Healthcare Management.; Chronicled; iSolve, LLC; Patientory.; Factom.; Medicalchain SA.; Proof.Works; Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd; BurstIQ; Doc.ai , Inc.; Intellectsoft US; Medtronic; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.; Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI); Nebula Genomics; among other domestic and global players.

Global Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market, By Application (Data Exchange and Interoperability, Claims Adjudication and Billing Management, Drug Supply Chain Integrity, Clinical Trials, Cyber Security and Internet of Medical Things), End-Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Others), Type (Permissioned Blockchains, Permission Less Blockchains), Deployment Sector (Public, Private), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

