Blockchain pour le marché des soins de santé Analyse croissante Analyse de la portée future mettant en vedette les principaux acteurs clés de l’industrie d’ici 2029

Analyse détaillée du marché et aperçu :

La blockchain pour le marché des soins de santé devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 8362,01 millions USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 72,0 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée.

L’adoption croissante de la technologie blockchain, la demande croissante d’interopérabilité des données rentables et sécurisées à l’aide de la blockchain, l’introduction de la transparence et de l’immuabilité de la technologie du grand livre distribué et les menaces croissantes de médicaments contrefaits sont quelques-uns des facteurs qui accéléreront la croissance du blockchain pour le marché de la santé au cours de la période de prévision f 2020-2027. D’autre part, l’augmentation des initiatives du gouvernement et l’augmentation des investissements pour le développement de solutions avancées créeront davantage de nouvelles et amples opportunités pour la croissance de la croissance de la blockchain pour le marché de la santé au cours de la période de prévision mentionnée ci-dessus.

Blockchain pour l’analyse du segment de marché des soins de santé:

Analyse par utilisateur final :

Compagnies pharmaceutiques

Les fournisseurs de soins de santé

Payeurs de soins de santé

Analyse par application :

Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability

Claims Adjudication and Billing Management

Drug Supply Chain Management

Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials

Prescription Drug Abuse

Table of Contents

Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Chapter 1: Market Scope Blockchain for Healthcare

Chapter 2: Global Blockchain for Healthcare Industry Analysis

Chapter 3: Blockchain for Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 4: Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

Chapter 5: Competitive Analysis

Chapter 6: Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 7: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Research Findings and Conclusion

Competitive Landscape and Blockchain for Healthcare Market Share Analysis:

Blockchain for healthcare market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blockchain for healthcare market.

The major players covered in the blockchain for healthcare market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Inc., Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain SA., Proof.Works, SimplyVital Health, Inc, Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd, Change Healthcare, Doc.ai, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size:

Based on application, blockchain for healthcare market is segmented into clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain management, drug discovery and clinical trials, prescription drug abuse and others.

Blockchain for healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

By Geographical Regions:-

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

