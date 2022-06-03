Automatisation de la pharmacie Taille, part, croissance du marché, par tendances émergentes, stratégies commerciales, technologies en développement, aperçu régional et analyse d’impact Covid-19 jusqu’en 2029

is the matchless market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries and many countries internationally. Market information related to specific stock, currency, commodity and geographic region or country has also been analysed in this report. The report deals with abundant parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, and strategic analysis to insights and innovation. All of these are analyzed and evaluated by a team of innovative, enthusiastic, and motivated researchers and forecasters so that nothing lefts uncovered in the wide ranging report.

Automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market due to the advantages such as improved medication safety, better inventory management, and increased storage capacity with optimal space utilisation, as well as potential time and cost savings. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmacy automation market was valued at USD 5.07 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 9.88 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the pharmacy automation market are:

Talyst, LLC. (US)

ARxIUM (US)

OMNICELL, INC. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Capsa Healthcare (US)

Parata Systems, LLC (US)

RxSafe, LLC. (US)

RxMedic Systems, Inc. (US)

MedAvail Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Asteres Inc. (US)

PerceptiMed, Inc. (US)

BD (US)

Baxter (US)

Fullscript (Canada)

McKesson Corporation (US)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US)

vitabook GmbH (Germany)

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC., TOSHO co. (Japan)

Gebr. Willach GmbH (Germany)

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC. (US)

BIQHS (Portugal)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Report Metric Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Systems, Software and Services), Pharmacy Type (Independent, Chain and Federal), Pharmacy Size (Large Size Pharmacy, Medium Size Pharmacy and Small Size Pharmacy), Application (Drug Dispensing and Packaging, Drug Storage and Inventory Management), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender and Third Party Distributor) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Talyst, LLC. (US), ARxIUM (US), OMNICELL, INC. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Parata Systems, LLC (US), RxSafe, LLC. (US), RxMedic Systems, Inc. (US), MedAvail Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Asteres Inc. (US), PerceptiMed, Inc. (US), BD (US), Baxter (US), Fullscript (Canada), McKesson Corporation (US), Innovation Associates, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (US), vitabook GmbH (Germany), UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC., TOSHO co. (Japan), Gebr. Willach GmbH (Germany), Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC. (US), BIQHS (Portugal), Grifols, S.A. (Spain). Market Opportunities Technological advancements in the field of automation Rise in number of chain pharmacies High adoption of AI in well-developed countries

Market Definition

The automation of common tasks and processes performed in a pharmacy or other healthcare settings is referred to as pharmacy automation. The mechanical process of any pharmacy task, such as counting small objects, measuring and mixing powders and liquids for compounding, and tracking and updating customer information in databases, is referred to as pharmacy automation.

Pharmacy Automation Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the demand to minimize medication errors

Medication and dispensing errors are widely acknowledged as leading causes of hospital readmissions around the world. A medication error can occur due to a number of factors, including poor order communication between the physician and pharmacist, unsafe pharmacy storage practises, and confusion caused by the use of similar labels which as a result will accelerate the market growth.

Technological developments

The introduction of technological advancements and the development of automated systems with improved pharmacy automation systems results in a higher success rate and newer applications of the device with a higher demand for innovative products to compound, dispense, store, and label prescription medications, propelling the growth of the pharmacy automations market.

Increase in the geriatric population

There has been an increase in the global geriatric population. As a result, the prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases is increasing, as is the distribution of medications is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing awareness amongst pharmacists is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the coming years.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, the lack in adopting pharmacy automation systems is further projected to impede the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the targeted period. However, the strict regulatory procedures might further challenge the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the near future.

This pharmacy automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the pharmacy automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on Pharmacy Automation Market

The pandemic of COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the pharmacy automation market. With the global infection rate increasing, the global market for central fill pharmacy automation systems and services has grown significantly. Rising government support as a result of individual pharmacies’ problems and expanding medication delivery demand paved the way for increased product penetration.

Recent Development

In January 2021, GeniusRx, a digital pharmacy leader, announced a partnership with McKesson to automate its dispensing process while expanding its drug offerings and lowering consumer costs through the latter’s Central Fill as a ServiceTM (CFaaS®).

This Market Research Report Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

