Applications du marché des adhésifs et des mastics, stratégies commerciales, opportunités, croissance, défis, tendances commerciales et prévisions 2028

Le rapport crédible sur le marché des adhésifs et des scellants couvre une étude approfondie de la situation actuelle du marché mondial ainsi que plusieurs dynamiques de marché.

Analyse et aperçu du marché

Le marché des adhésifs et des mastics devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 5,20% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur le marché des adhésifs et des mastics fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long du période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’augmentation de la demande pour le produit des industries d’utilisation finale accélère la croissance du marché des adhésifs et des mastics.

Adhesives refer to the substances that assist in binding two objects to make it firm and tough and sealants are utilized as a hard coating on a permeable surface or it can be utilized for blocking the passage of fluid. The adhesives and sealants are widely used in numerous applications such as building & construction, paper & packaging, transportation and construction among others.

Segmentation:

The adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin type, the adhesives & sealants market is segmented into acrylics, epoxy, poly vinyl acetate (PVA), polyurethane (PU), styrenic block, ethyl vinly acetate (EVA) and silicone.

On the basis of technology, the adhesives & sealants market is segmented into water based, solvent based, hot melt and UV cured.

On the basis of application, the adhesives & sealants market is segmented into paper and packaging, building and construction, woodworking, automotive and transportation, consumer/DYI, leather and footwear and others.

The major players covered in the Adhesives & Sealants Market report are:

The major players covered in the adhesives & sealants market report are 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Dow, H.B. Fuller Company., Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, MAPEI S.p.A, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, Baxter., Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Adhesives & Sealants market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Country Level Analysis

The Adhesives & Sealants Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Adhesives & Sealants Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

