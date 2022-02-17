Applications du marché des adhésifs automobiles, stratégies commerciales, opportunités, croissance, défis, tendances commerciales et prévisions 2028

The first class Automotive Adhesives market report contains a key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors. This is a detailed market research report that serves this purpose and gives the business a competitive advantage. The most excellent market report evaluates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and essential changes required in the future products.

Market Scenario

The automotive adhesives market will reach at an estimated value of USD 45.06 billion and grow at a rate of 8.00% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles is a vital factor driving the growth of automotive adhesives market.

Adhesives are the most versatile bonding agents available today and are used by automakers to make cars lighter and tougher. Adhesives are made from precise blends of synthetic rubber elastomers, resins and agents or additives used to enhance certain characteristics, depending on the end use.

Segmentation:

Based on resin type, the automotive adhesives market is segmented into polyurethanes, epoxy, acrylics, silicone, SMP, polyamide and others.

On the basis of technology, the automotive adhesives market is segmented into hotmelt, solvent based, water based, pressure sensitive, and others.

Based on application, the automotive adhesives market is segmented into body in white, power train, paint shop and assembly.

The automotive adhesives market is also segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The major players covered in the automotive adhesives market report are 3M, Bostik, Ashland, BASF SE, Bemis Associates Inc, DuPont, Covestro AG, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Permatex, LORD Corporation, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, RPM International Inc., Dow, ThreeBond Holdings Co. and Wacker Chemie AG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The Automotive Adhesives Market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Adhesives Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Automotive Adhesives Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Automotive Adhesives Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Automotive Adhesives Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

