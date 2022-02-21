Stratégie des acteurs clés du marché de l’éducation numérique, technologies en développement, tendances par régions 2028

The Digital Education Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details on market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and overlays on major market players, highlighting the landscape favorable competition and prevailing trends over the years.

Market segmentation by type, application and region has been done based on in-depth market analysis and validation through numerous primary inputs from industry experts, key business opinion leaders and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company website, SEC annual report filing, and paid databases).

Market dynamics

Growing internet penetration globally, reduction in infrastructure costs and growing scalability through e-learning, as well as rising demand for micro-learning are some of the major drivers for the growth of the market digital education. However, advancements in technology, such as virtual classrooms, are expected to drive the growth of the digital education market.

Key Players in the Digital Education Market:

Alison

Coursera Inc.

Edmodo

AvenirLearning

Intellipaat

University

Puzzle Academy Education Pvt Ltd.

Miríadax

Pluralsight LLC

Udemy, Inc.

Market segmentation

The global digital education market is segmented on the basis of end user, type of learning and type of course. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into individual learners and academic institutions, enterprises, and government organizations. On the basis of learning type, the market is segmented into self-paced online education, instructor-led online education. On the basis of course type, the market is segmented into science and technology courses, entrepreneurship and business management courses, others.

