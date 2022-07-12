Aperçu du marché des sacs à main de luxe avec données démographiques et croissance du secteur, dernières tendances, prévisions

Global Luxury Handbag Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the luxury handbag market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 22.61 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 42.48 billion by 2029. “Handbag” dominates the type segment of the luxury handbag market owing to the rising number of fashion-conscious consumers globally.

Market Scope and Luxury Handbag Market

Some of the major players operating in the luxury handbag market are:

Macy’s Inc. (US)

MARC JACOBS INTERNATIONAL, LLC (US)

Michael Kors (US)

LACOSTE (France)

PVH Corp. (US)

MCM Worldwide (Germany)

Michael Kors GmbH (Switzerland)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (US)

Cartier International SNC (France)

Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Italy)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Italy)

Valentino S.p.A. (Italy)

Burberry Group PLC (UK)

Chanel S.A. (France)

Dolce & Gabbana S.R.L. (Italy)

Prada S.p.A. (Italy)

Atelier (US)

Louis Vuitton (France)

Tory Burch LLC (US)

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: Luxury Handbag Market landscape

Section 06: Luxury Handbag Market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: Luxury Handbag Market segmentation by Technology

Section 09: Luxury Handbag Market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: Luxury Handbag Market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: Luxury Handbag Market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

Regional Analysis for Luxury Handbag Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

