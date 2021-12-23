Aperçu du marché des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord mettant en évidence les principaux moteurs, la croissance future et le rapport sur la demande 2021-2027

Le rapport de recherche sur le marché des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord guide l’organisation pour obtenir des informations vitales sur les concurrents, les changements économiques, les données démographiques, les tendances actuelles du marché et les caractéristiques de dépenses des clients. Ce rapport marketing fournit des solutions de recherche du monde réel pour chaque secteur industriel, ainsi qu’une collecte méticuleuse de données provenant de sources non publiques afin de mieux fournir aux entreprises les informations dont elles ont le plus besoin. Le rapport couvre la portée, la taille, la disposition et la croissance de l’industrie, y compris les sensibilités clés et les facteurs de succès.

Le marché nord-américain des protéines d’insectes devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 23,9% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre USD 218 777,16 000 d’ici 2027. La sensibilisation croissante des consommateurs aux bienfaits pour la santé des protéines d’insectes aide le marché à se développer dans cette région.

Principales tendances du marché des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord :

– Le rapport identifie, détermine et prévoit les segments du marché mondial des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord en fonction de leur type, sous-type, technologie utilisée, applications, utilisateurs finaux et régions.

– Industry to Industry Holds Largest Share in the North America Insect Protein Market

– It examines the micro-markets based on their growth trends, development patterns, future prospects, and contribution to the overall market.

– Demand from Regional / geographical is Expected to Drive the Growth

– Rising Adoption of Market Segments in this Growth

– North American, Europe is Expected to Witness Higher Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

– It studies the competitive developments such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), research and development (R&D) activities, product developments, and expansions in the Global North America Insect Protein Market.

Insect Protein Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the insect protein market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

U.S. is dominating the market in North America as the people are more inclined towards healthy lifestyle and increasing awareness regarding insect protein is increasing its demand in market. Mainly it is being used in feed products and now it is also incorporated into food and others product. Due to this demand companies are now more focussing in providing products in market.

The country section of the Insect protein market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Conducts Overall NORTH AMERICA INSECT PROTEIN Market Segmentation:

By Insect Type (Beetles, Caterpillars, Bees, Wasps & Ants, Grasshoppers, Locusts, Crickets, True Bugs, Black Soldier Flies, Cicadas, Leafhoppers, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, Mealworms, and Others),

Application (Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics),

Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect),

Regions covered in the North America Insect Protein market report 2021:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic since December 2019, had a major effect on the growth of the global North America Insect Protein Market, owing to the unavailability of required manual labor and strict travel rules worldwide, which restricted the movement of raw materials and finished products. Moreover, the sudden closing down of businesses and social distancing laws also affected the work in the manufacturing sector, which in turn affected the global North America Insect Protein Market

Table of Contents Covered In This North America Insect Protein Market Report:

1 List of Tables and Figures

2 Introductions

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

5 Marché mondial des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord et dynamique clé de l’industrie

6 Aperçu, prévisions et analyse du marché des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord

7 Analyse du marché mondial des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord par solutions

8 Analyse du marché mondial des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord par services

9 Analyse du marché mondial des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord par secteur d’activité

10 Analyse géographique du marché mondial des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord

11 Paysage de l’industrie

12 Paysage concurrentiel

13 Marché des protéines d’insectes en Amérique du Nord, profils d’entreprises clés

14 Annexe

