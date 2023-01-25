Aperçu du marché des équipements de nettoyage commerciaux en Amérique du Nord , expériences, recherche, analyse, évolutions, fermentation et prévisions 

» Marché des équipements de nettoyage commerciaux en Amérique du Nord » , ajoute le nouveau rapport de recherche dans la base de données de rapports de Data Bridge Market Research. Ce rapport de recherche s’étend sur 329 pages, 53 nombres de tableaux et 244 nombres de figures résumant les principales entreprises, avec des tableaux et des figures. L’ équipement de nettoyage commercial en Amérique du NordLe rapport d’étude de marché présente une étude complète sur la capacité de production, la consommation, l’importation et l’exportation pour toutes les grandes régions du monde. En gardant à l’esprit le point de vue de l’utilisateur final, une équipe de chercheurs, de prévisionnistes, d’analystes et d’experts du secteur a travaillé en profondeur pour formuler ce rapport d’étude de marché sur les équipements de nettoyage commerciaux en Amérique du Nord. Les recherches et analyses effectuées dans ce rapport sur les équipements de nettoyage commerciaux en Amérique du Nord aident les clients à prévoir les investissements dans un marché émergent, l’expansion de la part de marché ou le succès d’un nouveau produit. Pour transformer des informations complexes sur le marché en une version plus simple, des outils et des techniques bien établis sont utilisés pour la génération du rapport sur les équipements de nettoyage commerciaux en Amérique du Nord.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des équipements de nettoyage commerciaux était évalué à 583,69 millions USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre la valeur de 868,97 millions USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 5,1% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029.

En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, analyse des prix, analyse de la consommation de la production et scénario de la chaîne climatique.

Définition du marché

L’équipement de nettoyage commercial est essentiellement l’équipement utilisé pour le nettoyage dans une variété d’environnements commerciaux tels que les bureaux d’entreprise, les centrales électriques, les écoles/universités, les ambassades, les magasins de détail, les hôpitaux, les hôtels, les restaurants et les bars, etc. L’équipement de nettoyage commercial se compose principalement d’équipements mécaniques et manuels.

Portée du rapport et segmentation du marché

MÉTRIQUE DU RAPPORT DES DÉTAILS Période de prévision 2022 à 2029 Année de base 2021 Années historiques 2020 (personnalisable jusqu’en 2019 – 2014) Unités quantitatives Chiffre d’affaires en millions USD, volumes en unités, prix en USD Segments couverts Type (équipement mécanique et équipement manuel), canal de distribution (B2B, distribution tierce, magasins spécialisés, commerce électronique et autres), application (tapis, sols, salles de bains, plafonds, meubles, cadres de table et autres), utilisateur final ( Sièges sociaux, centrale électrique, écoles/universités, ambassade, magasins de détail, hôpitaux, hôtels, restaurants et bars et autres) Pays couverts États-Unis, Canada et Mexique Acteurs du marché couverts Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (États-Unis), Evonik Industries AG (Allemagne), BASF SE (Allemagne), Stepan Company (États-Unis), Dow (États-Unis), Ecolab Inc. (États-Unis), Clariant AG (Suisse), Procter & Gamble ( États-Unis), Solvay (Belgique), Pilot Chemical Corp. (États-Unis), DuPont (États-Unis), Novozyme (Danemark), Tremco Incorporated (États-Unis), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Nyco Products Company (États-Unis), 3M (États-Unis) et Trans Gulf Industries (États-Unis) Opportunités Cleaning and disinfection practices are becoming more popular among business owners.

Safe cleaning equipment development

Productivity gains for robotic cleaners

Commercial Cleaning Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the demand for commercial cleaning equipment

There has been an increase in the number of restaurants, hotels, and hospitals around the world, which adds to the demand for commercial cleaning equipment to keep a clean and hygienic environment. This factor is expected to generate exceptional demand for commercial cleaning equipment services during the forecast period

Growing female working class and rising urbanization

The growing female working-class population in developing countries, combined with rising urbanization, will accelerate the growth rate of the commercial cleaning equipment market. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and rising income levels will drive market value growth over the forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the increased emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene and the renting of commercial cleaning equipment rather than purchasing contribute to the overall market’s growth.

Opportunities

Furthermore, manufacturers’ development of safe cleaning equipment and advancements in the productivity of robotic cleaners for cleaning public spaces will expand profitable opportunities for market players from 2022 to 2029. Furthermore, rising business owner awareness of cleaning and disinfection practices for personal and community hygiene will fuel future growth in the commercial cleaning equipment market.

Restraints

The spread of certain allergies while cleaning large sized areas in commercial spaces, on the other hand, will impede the growth of the commercial cleaning equipment market. The extremely high prices of commercial cleaning equipment will detriment the commercial cleaning equipment market. As a result, the commercial cleaning equipment market growth rate is expected to be challenged by this factor.

This commercial cleaning equipment market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the commercial cleaning equipment market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Top Key players in North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment Market Report:

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Stepan Company (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

Ecolab Inc. (U.S.)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Pilot Chemical Corp. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Novozyme (Denmark)

Tremco Incorporated (U.S.)

National Chemical Laboratory (NCL)

Nyco Products Company (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

Trans Gulf Industries (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:

The commercial cleaning equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Mechanical Equipment

Manual Equipment

Distribution channels

B2B

Third Party Distribution

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Application

Carpets

Floors

Bathrooms

Ceilings

Furniture

Table Frames

Others

End-user

Corporate Offices

Power Station

Schools/University

Embassy

Retail Shops

Hospitals

Hotels

Restaurants

Bars

Others

North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The commercial cleaning equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, distribution channel, application and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the commercial cleaning equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The United States dominates the market in North America, owing to an increase in the number of large buildings and a rising number of start-ups in the country, which is propelling the country’s growth in this market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment market?

What are the key factors driving the North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment market?

What are the North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the North America Commercial Cleaning Equipment industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

