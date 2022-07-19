Aperçu du marché des emballages de transport en commun , impact sur la croissance et demande par région

Le récent rapport de recherche sur le marché mondial des emballages de transit vise à fournir des données sur les travaux majeurs qui se sont déroulés dans l’industrie au cours des dernières années. Il donne une analyse complète de l’ensemble du marché en fonction de divers aspects de l’industrie qui sont importants pour la croissance de l’industrie. Il donne des informations sur les acteurs clés de l’industrie qui se feront une place importante sur le marché au cours des prochaines années. En outre, il donne des détails sur les principaux points tels que les moteurs du marché, les opportunités clés et la contribution majeure du marché sur la période de prévision.

Analyse et aperçu du marché : marché mondial des emballages de transport en commun

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des emballages de transit projettera un TCAC de 3,55 % pour la période de prévision 2022-2029 et devrait atteindre 174,83 milliards USD d’ici 2029.

Principaux concurrents du marché couverts par le rapport : BEWI, Mondi, Deufol SE, BEUMER GROUP, BillerudKorsnäs AB, International Paper, Papier-Mettler KG¸ Eltete TPM Oy, NEFAB GROUP, Sonoco Products Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa, Smithpack Limited , Saxon Packaging, OIA Global., Groupe GWP, DS Smith, Signode Industrial Group LLC

Analyse au niveau du pays du marché des emballages de transit

Le marché des emballages de transit est analysé et des informations et tendances sur la taille du marché sont fournies par pays, type de produit, type de matériau, type d’emballage et utilisateurs finaux, comme indiqué ci-dessus.

Les pays couverts par le rapport sur le marché des emballages de transit sont les États-Unis, le Canada et le Mexique en Amérique du Nord, l’Allemagne, la France, le Royaume-Uni, les Pays-Bas, la Suisse, la Belgique, la Russie, l’Italie, l’Espagne, la Turquie, le reste de l’Europe en Europe, la Chine, le Japon et l’Inde. , Corée du Sud, Singapour, Malaisie, Australie, Thaïlande, Indonésie, Philippines, Reste de l’Asie-Pacifique (APAC) dans la région Asie-Pacifique (APAC), Arabie saoudite, Émirats arabes unis, Afrique du Sud, Égypte, Israël, Reste du Moyen-Orient et L’Afrique (MEA) dans le cadre du Moyen-Orient et de l’Afrique (MEA), le Brésil, l’Argentine et le reste de l’Amérique du Sud dans le cadre de l’Amérique du Sud.

North America dominates the transit packaging market due to the growing e-commerce sector, rising number of import and export activities and upsurge in the demand of sturdy packaging for delicate and perishable products in this region. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region of transit packaging market during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the growing industrialization and increasing need for effective transit packaging solutions.

The country section of the transit packaging market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Points clés couverts dans les tendances et prévisions de l’industrie du marché mondial Emballage de transit

La taille du marché

Nouveaux volumes de ventes sur le marché

Volumes de ventes de remplacement du marché

Base installée sur le marché

Marché par Marques

Volumes de procédure de marché

Analyse des prix des produits du marché

Résultats des soins de santé du marché

Analyse du coût des soins du marché

Cadre réglementaire du marché et changements

Analyse des prix du marché et des remboursements

Parts de marché dans différentes régions

Développements récents pour les concurrents du marché

Applications à venir sur le marché

Étude sur les innovateurs du marché

Transit packaging, often known as transportation packaging, is a type of packaging that protects items while they are being transported. Corrugated boxes, wooden crates, intermediate bulk containers, barrels, and other packaging types fall into this category. Durable transit packaging for a product protects not only the goods being carried, but also the manufacturer’s brand image and increases customer experience.

The transit packaging market is primarily driven by rising demand for effective and environmentally sustainable packaging solutions. Furthermore, increasing production of horticulture products and growth of food and beverage industry will cushion the market’s growth rate. In addition, other factors such as increase in transportation activities, growing urbanization as well as industrialization and upsurge in the global trade activities will influence the growth of transit packaging market.

Global Transit Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

The transit packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, packaging type and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Transit packaging market on the basis of product type is segmented into corrugated boxes, crates, pallets and others. Others segment is further sub-segmented into bubble wraps, air cushions, foam packaging, insulated shipping containers, tapes and protective mailers. Crates segment is further sub-segmented into wooden crates and plastic crates. The pallet segment is further sub-segmented into wooden pallets, plastic pallets and metal pallets.

Transit packaging market on the basis of material type is segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyethylene terephthalate, polyurethane, wood, metal, and paper and paperboard.

Transit packaging market on the basis of packaging type is segmented into wooden crates, barrels, strapping, intermediate bulk containers, corrugated boxes, containers, and cartons.

On the basis of end-user, transit packaging market is segmented into consumer goods, third-party logistics, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery and equipment, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, chemicals, building and construction, automotive, and e-commerce.

Customization Available : Global Global Transit Packaging Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

