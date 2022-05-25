Aperçu du marché des boissons fonctionnelles mettant en évidence les principaux moteurs, la croissance future et le rapport sur la demande 2022-2029

Toutes les études réalisées dans le rapport persuasif sur le marché des boissons fonctionnelles sont basées sur des groupes de grande taille au niveau mondial. Le rapport donne également une idée de l’analyse de fond complète de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental. Comme ce rapport d’étude de marché est formulé en tenant compte et en comprenant parfaitement les exigences spécifiques de l’entreprise, il en résulte un excellent résultat.

Le marché des boissons fonctionnelles devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 7,3% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur le marché des boissons fonctionnelles fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision. tout en apportant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. La croissance de la sensibilisation à l’échelle mondiale accélère la croissance du marché des boissons fonctionnelles.

Les principaux acteurs présentés dans ce rapport sont : PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Santé, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF SE, Nutratech, Inc., Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Groupe Danone, Tata Tea, GSK, RushNet, Jivita LLC , Old Orchard Brands, Cadbury Schweppes, Taut et Energy69, entre autres.

Méthodologies utilisées pour évaluer le marché :

Ce rapport sur le marché des boissons fonctionnelles de classe mondiale explique également la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications et les engagements sur le marché. Les facteurs clés discutés dans le rapport aideront sûrement l’acheteur à étudier le marché sur l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel des principaux fabricants, les tendances, les opportunités, l’analyse des stratégies marketing, l’analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché et les besoins des consommateurs par grandes régions, types, applications sur le marché mondial. compte tenu de l’état passé, présent et futur de l’industrie.

Quelques points de la table des matières

Chapitre 1 Introduction aux boissons fonctionnelles et aperçu du marché

1.1 Objectifs de l’étude

1.2 Aperçu des boissons fonctionnelles

1.3 Portée de l’étude

1.3.1 Segments de marché clés

1.3.2 Joueurs couverts

1.3.3 L’impact du COVID-19 sur l’industrie Boissons fonctionnelles

1.4 Méthodologie de l’étude

1.5 Source des données de recherche

Chapitre 2 Résumé analytique

Chapitre 3 Analyse de la chaîne industrielle

Chapitre 4 Marché mondial des boissons fonctionnelles, par type

Chapitre 5 Marché des boissons fonctionnelles, par application

Chapitre 6 Analyse du marché mondial des boissons fonctionnelles par régions

Chapitre 7 Analyse du marché des boissons fonctionnelles en Amérique du Nord par pays

Chapitre 8 Analyse du marché des boissons fonctionnelles en Europe par pays

Chapitre 9 Analyse du marché des boissons fonctionnelles en Asie-Pacifique par pays

Chapitre 10 Analyse du marché des boissons fonctionnelles au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique par pays

Chapitre 11 Analyse du marché des boissons fonctionnelles en Amérique du Sud par pays

Chapitre 12 Paysage concurrentiel

Chapitre 13 Perspectives de l’industrie

Chapitre 14 – Prévisions du marché mondial des boissons fonctionnelles

Chapitre 15 Analyse de faisabilité d’un nouveau projet

