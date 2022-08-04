Aperçu du marché des applications de fitness, analyse, par service, innovations technologiques, taille, part, tendances et application

report endows with an exhaustive overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, costing, and gross margin. The study encompasses market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Under market overview section, market drivers, market restraints, opportunities, and challenges are also evaluated in the report which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. This market analysis report provides clients with the information on their business scenario which helps to stay ahead of the competition in today’s speedily revolutionizing business environment.

Global fitness app market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 25.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 27,646.95 million by 2028. The global fitness app market is growing tremendously due to increasing inclination towards fitness and weight reduction, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes among others. The rising popularity of using smartwatches and bands is also driving market growth.

Global Fitness App Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for global fitness app in North America has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Integrated Fitbit LLC which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 22.42% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sale by providing novel fitness app products.

A fitness app is defined as an application that can be downloaded on smart devices including laptops, phones, and tablets among others. It can be available on two different platforms including android and iPhone operating systems (iOS). According to the online public health resource (Health Works Collective), more than 97,000 fitness and health apps are available on tablet and mobile devices. Moreover, approximately 52% of the smartphone users achieve health-associated information through their devices and approximately 15% of the users are between the age of 18-29 years old who have installed health apps. There are several types of fitness app available including care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps among others.

The fitness app market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Now the question is which other regions Fitbit LLC, CALM and Headspace Inc. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America fitness app market and the market leaders targeting U.S. and Canada to be their next pocket revenue for 2021.

The fitness app market is becoming more competitive with companies like regions Fitbit LLC, CALM and Headspace Inc. These are the top dominating companies in fitness app market and have launched novel software, services and consumables in the market. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the Global fitness app market.

Fitness App Market Developments

In December 2020, Apple announced the launch of Fitness+, which brings the studio-style workout to iPad, iPhone and intelligently incorporates personalized and immersive experience to users. This new app provides heart rate data and teaches the basics of HIIT, strength, core, and yoga to beginners. Moreover, cycling and treadmill workouts are also featured with this app

In September 2020, Fitbit Inc. launched a new premium health and fitness subscription service, which provides users with sleep tracking, audio, relaxation tools, and other similar insights. Moreover, this up-gradation also involves gamification and other challenges to keep the users motivated about their health and fitness

In January 2019, Withings launched Move, a stylish, affordable, and sleep tracking watch collection. This new affordable product launched by Withings is the best way to track sleep, weight, activity, among others using the Withings health mate app

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Calm

Fitbit LLC.

Headspace Inc.

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Strava, Inc

“RUNTASTIC GMBH”

Freeletics GmbH

AllTrails, LLC

Lifesum AB

FITNESS22 LTD

komoot

AZUMIO

Firsthand Technology Inc.

Google

Jefit, Inc.

STRONG FITNESS PTE LTD.

ASICS DIGITAL, INC.

Leap Fitness group

FITNOTES

Global Fitness App Market Scope and Market Size

The Global fitness app market is categorized into eight notable segments based on the product, type, application, therapeutic area, operating system, mode of purchase, end user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the global fitness app market is segmented into care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps and others. In 2021, health and wellness apps are expected to dominate the market as the hectic lifestyle and the emergence of COVID-19 has led people to take care of their health more which will drive the segment growth.

On the basis of type, the global fitness app market is segmented into connected apps and in-built devices. In 2021, the connected apps segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing aging population, changing lifestyles, and rising health concerns.

On the basis of application, the global fitness app market is segmented into training, tracking, fitness games and others. In 2021, the tracking segment is expected to dominate the market because regular reminder boosts motivation levels and with a fitness tracker, one can keep track of its physical activity daily.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the global fitness app market is segmented into cardiovascular, dermatology & skin cancer, ophthalmology, diabetes, respiratory, audiology, sleep disorders, nutrition and others. In 2021, nutrition is expected to dominate the market due to the rise in awareness regarding eating healthy and the importance of consumption of right nutrition.

On the basis of operating system, the global fitness app market is segmented into iOS, android, and windows. In 2021, the IOS segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing IOS users as compared to other technologies, as the apple phone is quite advanced and has unique in built facilities that help the fitness apps to provide more features to their users.

On the basis of mode of purchase, the global fitness app market is segmented into subscription based and non-subscription based. In 2021, subscription based segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides customized plans, workout routines, diet charts among others. Such advantages are increasing the growth potential of the subscription-based segment.

On the basis of end user, the global fitness app market is segmented into providers, home healthcare, and others. In 2021, the providers segment is expected to dominate the market due to an increase in the number of healthcare centers worldwide.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fitness app market is segmented into third party distributor and direct tender. In 2021, the third party distributor segment is expected to dominate the global fitness app market because of overall control over sales.

Fitness App Market Country Level Analysis

The fitness app market is analyzed and market size information is provided on the product, type, application, therapeutic area, operating system, mode of purchase, end user, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the fitness app market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Health and wellness apps segment in Asia-pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet expected to provide the market with lucrative growth in the region. China is dominating country with leading growth in the Asia-Pacific market and in health and wellness segment because increasing product development and increasing awareness among people is driving the market growth. In North America, U.S. is the dominating country due to high technological penetration and rising concern regarding health among population. In Europe, Germany is the dominating country because rise in chronic diseases and geriatric population will drive the market growth.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The increase prevalence of chronic disease across the globe and increasing technology penetration are boosting the market growth of fitness app services

Fitness app market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in fitness app products industry with impact of advancement, technology and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the fitness app market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019

Competitive Landscape and Fitness app Market Share Analysis

Fitness app market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to fitness app market.

