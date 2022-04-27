Aperçu du marché des appareils portables, taille, part, croissance, nouvelles opportunités et analyse SWOT d’ici 2028 | Principaux acteurs clés :-SAMSUNG, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Sony

Le marché des appareils portables a été segmenté en régions clés du monde et propose une analyse du taux de croissance, de la part de marché, de la taille du marché, des tendances actuelles et émergentes, du ratio de production et de consommation, de l’analyse de la chaîne industrielle, de la demande et de l’offre, de l’importation et de l’exportation, des revenus. contribution et la présence d’acteurs clés dans chaque région.

Wearable Devices Market 2022 est un rapport professionnel et complet axé sur les moteurs primaires et secondaires, la part de marché, l'analyse des concurrents, les principaux segments et l'analyse géographique.

La pénétration croissante des smartphones et des couples Internet avec l’augmentation des applications pour smartphones pouvant être connectées à des appareils portables a propulsé la croissance de la valeur marchande des appareils portables. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des appareils portables affichera un TCAC d’environ 18,78 % pour la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Scénario de marché des appareils portables

Wearable devices refer to all those fashion wearable, electronic wearable, and smart devices that are worn close to or over the skin. Wearable technology that is worn by consumers provides necessary health and fitness information. The wearable devices are manufactured using microprocessors and can easily send, receive and track the desired information. These are equipped with sensors and Bluetooth that help to keep a track of distance, speed, stamina, breathing, blood pressure, cholesterol, heart rate, calories, and altitude among others.

Ease to use, convenient handling, providing real-time data information and flexible operational efficiency are the major highlights of wearable devices. This has led to the rise in demand for wearable devices around the globe. The growing popularity of the internet of things coupled with rising technological advancements in the smart electronic field has created lucrative market growth opportunities for the wearable devices market. Rising consumer awareness to shift to physical fitness activities has also propelled a significant rise in the wearable devices market growth rate. Rising disposable income and rising research and development proficiencies on the technology involved in sensors are some other indirect market growth determinants.

Scope of the Report

By Product (Wrist-wear, Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Body wear and Others)

By Type (Smart Textile, Passive, Active, Ultra-Smart and Non-Textile)

By Industry (Consumer Products, Healthcare, Industrial and Others)

By End Users (Personal Users and Enterprises)

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Wearable Devices Market:

3M

Ansell Ltd.

BBN Medical Equipment

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (a subsidiary of Investor AB)

Superior Group of Companies

Semperit AG Holding

Henry Schein, Inc.

Narang Medical Ltd.

Healing Hands

BARCO UNIFORMS

CHEROKEE UNIFORMS

Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel (a subsidiary of Aramark)

Carhartt, Inc.

….

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Wearable Devices market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Wearable Devices market.

Global Wearable Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The wearable devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, industry and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the wearable devices market is segmented into wrist-wear, eyewear, footwear, neckwear, body wear and others.

On the basis of type, the wearable devices market is segmented into smart textile, passive, active, ultra-smart and non-textile.

On the basis of industry, the wearable devices market is segmented into consumer products, healthcare, industrial and others.

On the basis of end users, the wearable devices market is segmented into personal users and enterprises.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Wearable Devices markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.

