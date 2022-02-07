Aperçu du marché de l’interopérabilité des soins de santé , facteurs moteurs, acteurs clés et opportunités de croissance d’ici 2029

L’étude et les estimations du rapport sur le marché de l’interopérabilité des soins de santé à grande échelle aident à comprendre les types de consommateurs, leurs points de vue sur le produit, leurs intentions d’achat et leurs idées pour l’amélioration d’un produit. Ce rapport marketing donne une analyse de fond absolue de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental. Le rapport sur le marché met également en lumière les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement futur des produits, les stratégies marketing, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir, les opportunités émergentes et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie connexe. Les niveaux de TCAC du marché en ce qui concerne sa hausse ou sa baisse sont estimés dans le rapport pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.
Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché de l’interopérabilité des soins de santé affichera un TCAC d’environ 12,75% pour la période de prévision 2021-2028. L’accent croissant mis sur la prestation de soins centrés sur le patient, l’utilisation accrue du logiciel de dossier de santé électronique (DSE) par les prestataires de soins de santé et un scénario de remboursement favorable sur les marchés matures et développés sont les principaux facteurs attribuables à la croissance du marché de l’interopérabilité des soins de santé.
Analyse compétitive; Qui sont les principaux acteurs du marché de l’interopérabilité des soins de santé?
- InterSystems Corporation
- Groupe de sociétés Orion Health
- Allscripts Santé LLC
- Informer
- Cerner Corporation
- INTERFACEWARE Inc
- Gestion NXGN, LLC
- OSPLabs
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Royal Philips SA
- ViSolve.com
- Gigue
- Catalyseur de santé
- Optum, Inc
- Smiths Médical
- Ciox
- TeleTracking Technologies, Inc
- Solutions d’information d’Experian, Inc
- Santé Corepoint
- Oracle, MuleSoft, LLC
- Summit Healthcare Services, Inc
- IBM
Aperçu du marché:
L’interopérabilité des soins de santé est un système qui implique le co-travail des systèmes d’information de santé et des services technologiques de santé. L’objectif du système d’interopérabilité des soins de santé est d’améliorer la qualité de la prestation des services de santé aux patients. Le système d’interopérabilité des soins de santé est utilisé pour faire face aux complexités qui peuvent ou non survenir lors de la réalisation des opérations.
Upsurge in the demand and need to deliver patient specialized healthcare services is one of the major factors inducing growth in the demand for healthcare interoperability systems. Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies by the major healthcare companies coupled with initiatives taken by the government to improve the quality of healthcare services will further generate lucrative and remunerative growth opportunities for the market. Rising adoption of advanced technological solutions coupled with rapid digitization will also act as important market growth determinants.
Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-
By Type (Software Solutions, Services and Others)
By Software Type (Integrated and Standalone)
By Model Type (Centralized, Hybrid and Decentralized)
By Interoperability Level (Foundational Interoperability, Structural Interoperability and Semantic Interoperability)
By Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise)
By Application (Diagnosis, Treatment and Others)
By End Users (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies and Others)
By Region
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, Health Catalyst announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medicity, expanding their consumer base along with the locations serviced. They will be able to provide their offerings to a greater number of healthcare providers, facilities to physicians and patients. Due to the combined capabilities of both the companies, they will be able to offer better healthcare services resulting in better quality at a lower cost.
- In January 2018, Epic Systems Corporation announced the launch of “One Virtual System Worldwide”, a communicative interface for physicians, clinics, organizations where the exchange of data & interaction between them is available. This will enable not just viewing the data available at their disposal rather involve exchange of valuable information that will help in providing specialized healthcare services according to each individual requirement.
Research analysts conduct smart, resourceful, and engaging surveys while building the Healthcare Interoperability report that are sure to provide the better results. To steer clear of organizational slip-ups and to take critical business decisions, adequate research and such excellent Healthcare Interoperability market research document is a pre-requisite. By leveraging the use of smart strategies and formats, the report helps businesses gain more conversions. With the high level skills and expertise, DBMR team provide clients with the top notch market research report. Healthcare Interoperability market report can help grow customer base as it helps identify the various hidden opportunities.
Key questions Answered in the report:
- What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year?
- What are the Key Factors driving Healthcare Interoperability Market?
- What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market?
- Who are the Key Vendors in Healthcare Interoperability Market?
- What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares?
- What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
- Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the Healthcare Interoperability Market?
