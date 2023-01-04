Aperçu du marché de l’ emballage de commerce électronique en Asie-Pacifique par tendances émergentes, analyse de la concurrence, croissance du marché, analyse des revenus, principales entreprises, défis, analyse des opportunités, prévisions

Un rapport commercial mondial sur les emballages de commerce électronique en Asie-Pacifique contient un chapitre sur le marché et toutes ses entreprises liées avec leurs profils, qui présente des données précieuses concernant leurs perspectives en termes de finances, de portefeuilles de produits, de plans d’investissement et de stratégies marketing et commerciales. . Ce rapport d’étude de marché permet non seulement de gagner un temps précieux, mais ajoute également de la crédibilité au travail. En gardant les utilisateurs finaux au centre, une équipe de chercheurs, de prévisionnistes, d’analystes et d’experts de l’industrie travaille de manière exhaustive pour formuler ce document de marché.

Définition du marché des emballages de commerce électronique en Asie-Pacifique

L’emballage de commerce électronique fait référence à la façon dont vous protégez votre produit pour la livraison, créez votre identité de marque et gérez les coûts de livraison. Des emballages élégants et exceptionnels peuvent améliorer votre expérience client et augmenter votre rentabilité. Pour assurer un emballage et un transport sûrs de plusieurs produits, différents types d’emballages sont utilisés dans le secteur du commerce électronique. L’emballage du commerce électronique comprend des étiquettes, du ruban adhésif, des emballages de protection, des boîtes, des expéditeurs et autres.

Portée du rapport sur les emballages de commerce électronique en Asie-Pacifique et segmentation du marché

MÉTRIQUE DU RAPPORT DÉTAILS Période de prévision 2022 à 2029 Année de référence 2021 Années historiques 2020 (personnalisable jusqu’en 2019 – 2014) Unités quantitatives Chiffre d’affaires en millions USD, volumes en unités, prix en USD Segments couverts Form (Boxes, Bags, Tapes, Protective Packaging, Labels, Mailers, Others), Materials (Plastics, Corrugated Board, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others), End-User (Apparels and Accessories, Electronics and Electrical, Personal Care, Household, Food and Beverages, Retail, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered International Paper (US), NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Japan), DS Smith (UK), Amcor plc (Switzerland), Mondi (UK), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Packaging Corporation of America (US), RENGO Co. Ltd.(Japan)., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Klabin S.A, (Brazil), Georgia-Pacific (US), Sealed Air (US), Crawford Packaging (Canada), RAJAPACK Ltd,(UK), Salazar Packaging, Inc (US), Spartan Paperboard (US), Roberts PolyPro, Inc (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic collaborations



Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rise in the number of government initiatives for spreading consumer awareness

Government initiatives encouraging digitalization are constantly introducing people to online options of e-commerce and growing the demand for e-commerce packaging solutions in this region. India remains to have a favorable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy of 100% FDI, which is cheering companies like Amazon to form a more substantial base.

Increase in adoption of convenient packaging

Several e-commerce companies concentrate on ecological packaging solutions to decrease plastic waste and move towards paper-based packaging. This trend is also expected to hit the consumer electronics segment, sensitive to external impacts with better design to make the packaging more demanding.

Increase in demand by different End-users

Food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and retail all have high need for folding carton packaging. Due to the increased adoption of organised retail, the Indian consumer packaging market is estimated to reach INR 1,500 billion by 2021, according to the India Folding Carton Association.

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

Increased access to the internet and the rising number of smartphone users overall, the world is expected to increase the e-commerce packaging market growth. Coupled with this, the growing young demographic population would also aid the development of E-commerce packaging market.

Opportunities

Rising penetration towards the internet

Rising internet penetration and increasing access to the internet for a large number of the population in the growing economies overall world have produced substantial potential market opportunities for the e-commerce and packaging providers and gained significant market share during the process.

Increase in the number of emerging market

E-commerce has emerged with significant players in recent years, with Amazon using corrugated board boxes over the plastic packaging for individual items. The rising concerns of packaging waste are likely to force the government to make regulations that prepare citizens to adopt eco-friendly options, such as folding cartons or corrugated boxes for packaging.

Restraints/ Challenges

Growing concerns about using plastic materials in the packaging sector and stringent government regulation about corrugated boxes is expected to hinder the growth of the E-commerce packaging market to a certain extent. However, an increase in the production of recyclable and organic materials by producers is expected to fill in for the market value lost, these are the primary market restraints that will obstruct the market’s growth rate.

Asia-Pacific e-commerce packaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Asia-Pacific e-commerce packaging market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Recent Development

In February 2021, Smurfit Kappa announced a new line of e-Bottle packaging solutions to keep up with the drink and liquids market demand. Its latest range includes an extensive range of multi-pack and single-pack products, in which including the Roller bottle pack. Pop-up insert and BiPack.

Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific e-commerce packaging market is segmented on the basis of form, material and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Boxes

Bags

Tapes

Protective Packaging

Labels

Mailers

Others

Materials

Plastics

Corrugated Board

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Others

End-User

Apparels and Accessories

Electronics and Electrical

Personal Care

Household

Food and Beverages

Retail

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The major players covered in the Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging market report are

International Paper (US)

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Japan)

DS Smith (UK)

Amcor plc (Switzerland)

Mondi (UK)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

Packaging Corporation of America (US)

RENGO Co. Ltd.(Japan)

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Klabin S.A, (Brazil)

Georgia-Pacific (US)

Sealed Air (US)

Crawford Packaging (Canada)

RAJAPACK Ltd, (UK)

Salazar Packaging, Inc (US)

Spartan Paperboard (US)

Roberts PolyPro, Inc (US)

among other domestic and players. Market share data is available for , North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Attractions of the Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market Report: –

Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors

The forecast Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development

The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market

A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.

Nut Oil Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move

What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Some Points from Table of Content

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market Landscape

Part 04: Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market Sizing

Part 05: Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Packaging Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

