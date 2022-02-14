Aperçu des études de marché sur les jardinières et pots de pépinière avec segmentation des tendances à venir, opportunités et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

The Planters and Nursery Pots market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and overlays on major market players, highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and prevailing trends over the years.

Planters and nursery pots are products or containers in which plants such as flowers, vegetables and herbs are grown or placed. There are different sizes, shapes and designs of planters and nursery pots available in the market. The demand for planters and nursery pots is increasing due to the gardening craze, especially in Europe. According to the Center for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI), the main European countries that import garden pots are Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Manufacturers operating in the planters and nursery pots market are continuously making innovations, which are related to product design, as well as

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the economy as a whole across the world. The impact of this pandemic is increasing day by day and is affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, a massive supply chain slowdown, declining business confidence and growing panic among customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including consumer goods. Trade barriers further restrict supply and demand prospects. As the governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, the overall production process is negatively affected; thus, hampering the overall nursery planters and pots market globally. This “Nursery Planters and Pots Market” report provides an analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on various business segments and national markets. The report also presents market trends and forecasts until 2028, taking into account the impact of the Covid -19 situation.

Les plantes d’intérieur en pot deviennent une tendance moderne. Il y a eu un changement dans l’inclinaison vers la décoration intérieure des résidences modernes, ce qui a augmenté la demande de pots dans le secteur résidentiel. La présence de pots de fleurs et de contenants, ainsi que de vases ajoute à l’esthétique de la pièce et crée une bonne ambiance. L’ancienne science du design, de l’architecture et de l’aménagement – qui comprend le Feng Shui, le Vaastu Shastra et le système malais – se concentre fortement sur le placement des plantes dans une direction spécifique pour améliorer le flux d’énergie dans la maison.

Nursery Supplies Inc. ; Les sociétés HC ; À. Plastiques; Poppelmann GmbH & Co., KG.; Kéter ; Landmark Plastic Corporation ; Anderson Pots; pot incorporé ; fertilisant ; et East Jordan Plastics, Inc font partie des acteurs bien établis opérant sur le marché des jardinières et des pots de pépinière.

Le rapport comprend la segmentation du marché des jardinières et pots de pépinière comme suit:

Marché des jardinières et pots de pépinière, par matériau

Argile

Plastique

Métal

Autres

Marché des jardinières et pots de pépinière, par utilisateur final

Résidentiel

Culture en serre et en conteneurs

Autres

