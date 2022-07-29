Aperçu des études de marché sur les cultures spécialisées avec la segmentation des tendances à venir, les opportunités et les prévisions jusqu’en 2027

Un dernier rapport sur «l’impact de Covid 19 sur le marché des cultures spéciales» ajouté par The Insight Partners. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les cultures spéciales fournit une analyse approfondie de la taille du marché, de la part, de la croissance, des revenus, de la demande, des opportunités futures, des facteurs de croissance, de l’analyse de l’impact de Covid 19 et des prévisions jusqu’en 2027.

Cliquez ici pour obtenir un exemple de PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015685/

Specialty crops refer to fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). They also include exotic crops that are specifically cultivated across a region due to climatic and topographical features. With the growing population, coupled with rise in per capita disposable income, a paradigm shift in consumer eating patterns have been observed, which has a direct impact on the demand for healthy and tasty food. Further, rapid urbanization, ethnic composition, health concerns, and changes in demographic features are other factors promoting the demand for specialty crops. The widening application scope of specialty crops, supportive government measures, and free trade policies are the key factors driving the specialty crops market. However, the environmental and trade barriers restrict the growth of the specialty crops market.

In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global specialty crops market. The region comprises several emerging countries, and owing to rising disposable income of the populace, the lifestyle of consumers is changing rapidly. Moreover, the influence of western lifestyle and rapid urbanization is propelling the growth of convenience foods in this region. Customers in the region are highly attracted to plant-based food products, which is further leading to the growth of the specialty crops market. In order to attain an optimum market share, companies in the region are implementing various technologies. For instance, companies in China are using accelerated ripening storage to satisfy market demand. Accelerated ripening guarantees the same color, smell, and taste similar to that of naturally ripened fruits. Many players have started to acknowledge the necessity and importance of accelerated ripening and have established accelerated ripening warehouses.

Specialty Crops Market Company Profiles Analysis:

DIAMOND FRUIT CO.

Harbor Spice Co., Inc.

Olam International

Oregon Spice Company

The Specialty Crop Company

BanaBay Limited

Rice Fruit Company

Fisher Nut Company

Simped Foods Pty Ltd.

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Specialty Crops market based on the deployment type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Specialty Crops market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Specialty Crops market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Specialty Crops market segments and regions.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2022–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Specialty Crops market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Specialty Crops market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Specialty Crops market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Specialty Crops market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Immediate delivery of our off-the-shelf reports and prebooking of upcoming studies, through flexible and convenient payment methods https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015685/

Specialty Crops Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Table of content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SPECIALTY CROPS MARKET LANDSCAPE SPECIALTY CROPS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SPECIALTY CROPS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SPECIALTY CROPS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SPECIALTY CROPS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SPECIALTY CROPS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Construction, Media and Technology, Chemicals, and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876