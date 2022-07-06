Aperçu de l’industrie du marché des appareils de thérapie des plaies à pression négative, part, tendance, segmentation et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Negative pressure wound therapy market (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted wound closure, refers to wound dressing systems that supply sub-atmospheric pressure to the system that gives positive pressure to the wound’s surface on an intermittent or continuous basis. They treat wounds using negative pressure. A pump is included in these devices, and it is responsible for creating negative pressure around a wound. Canisters are also included in the device, used to collect exudate material from a wound.

According to the WHO, in 2020, more than 96% of fatal fire-related burns in LMICs resulted in increased demand for NPWT devices. Burns are becoming more common, which is fueling demand for NPWT devices around the world. Moreover, the incidences of various chronic or surgical wounds worldwide lead to accelerated demand for negative pressure wound therapy. The market is projected to show immense growth over the forecasted period. Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “diabetic ulcers” accounts for the largest wound type segment in the negative pressure wound therapy devices market within the forecasted period owing to the high prevalence of diabetic ulcers within forecasted period. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increasing Health Issues To Drive Adoption

The growing incidences of various chronic wounds (such as venous ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers) and the surgical wounds are the most significant factors estimated to drive the growth for this market. Moreover, the factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, surge in number of casualties due to accidents and traumas, high burn cases, the high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers are also expected to accelerate the overall growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing sale of disposables and single-use consumables along with the suitable reimbursement are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness among the patients and doctors regarding the wounds also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. The availability of novel and advanced negative pressure wound therapy devices, which are patient-friendly and easy to use, is also projected to bolster the market’s growth.

Opportunities

Growing Investments and Advancements

Moreover, the increasing development potential in the advancing countries and modernization in the healthcare industry coupled with the significant unmet needs in wound care field are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. Additionally, various determinants such as increase in focus on advancements of treatment protocols and high market potential in untapped emerging economies will further offer numerous growth opportunities for the negative pressure wound therapy devices market.

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Scope

The negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, wound type, end user, distribution channel and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Stand-Alone

Portable

Disposable

On the basis of product type, the negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into stand-alone, portable and disposable.

Wound Type

Surgical Wound

Diabetic Ulcers

Burn

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Others

On the basis of wound type, the negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into surgical wound, diabetic ulcers, burn, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers and others. Diabetic ulcers will show a significant CAGR growth owing to the high prevalence of diabetic ulcers within forecasted period.

End User

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Community Centers

On the basis of technology, the negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into microbiology, PCR, sequencing and biomarkers.

Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

Application

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

On the basis of application, the negative pressure wound therapy devices market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The negative pressure wound therapy devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, wound type, end user, distribution channel and application as referenced above. The countries covered in the negative pressure wound therapy devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the negative pressure wound therapy devices market because of the rise in healthcare expenses, large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, and the highly advanced healthcare infrastructure within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the rise in the number of traumatic events. Moreover, the growing incidence of diabetes within the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Share Analysis

The negative pressure wound therapy devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to negative pressure wound therapy devices market.

Some of the major players operating in the negative pressure wound therapy devices market are 3M (U.S), Smith+Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries Inc., (U.S), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Medela AG (Switzerland), Genadyne, (U.S), Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd. (India), Talley Group Ltd., (UK), Alleva Medical (China), Cork Medical, LLC (U.S), 4L Health Co. Ltd. (China), Carilex Medical (Germany), Pensar Medical, LLC., (US), and Haromed (Belgium) among others.

