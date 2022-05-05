Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market To Grow at a Stayed CAGR and Competitive Analysis to 2028

The new report titled Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Report

Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Insight:

Global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the expanding awareness about hospital-acquired infections, favorable research and funding environment and technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings.

The competitive landscape of Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market research includes extensive analysis of regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market include:

AST Products, Inc., BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., BioCote Limited, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Hydromer.com, KRATON CORPORATION, Lonza, Troy Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sono-Tek Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International, Ltd., Diamond Vogel, Dow, Polyone Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., AK Coatings Inc., Sciessent LLC, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. among others.

The Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices report also contains primary and secondary information pertaining to the global market in terms of global status, market size, growth forecasts, trends, segments and detailed forecasts.

Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices market report includes market forecasts related to future global estimates, share, business forecasts, current manufacturers scenario, competitive landscape and forecast.

