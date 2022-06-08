Anomalies congénitales Aperçu du marché, expériences, recherche, analyse, évolutions, fermentation et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Birth Defects market report provides a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is influencing the industry. Very reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others have been utilized to extract the information required to produce this market analysis report. This report also includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The market report comprises of a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. Birth Defects report will lend a hand to in making a decision regarding the market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Birth Defects Market Includes:

Advanced Vision Therapy

AlphaVax

Altogen Biosystems

American Gene Technologies Inc

Applied Tissue Technologies LLC

ARTHROGEN

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Birth Defects Market Segmentation:-

By Types:

Structural, Functional/Developmental, Others

By Application:

Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Birth defects are highly common in highly populated regions. Each year, more than 40,000 babies are born with birth defects. Conjoined twins, heart defects, cleft lip and palate and spina bifida are some of the most common birth defects. 2%-3% of infants develop more than one defects and the number has increased to 5% by age one in the recent years. However, it must be noted that many birth defects are not discovered during the birth but are discovered in the later stages of life.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the birth defects market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 4.70% during the forecast period. « Diagnoses » accounts for the largest treatment segment in the birth defects market owing to the increasing prevalence of birth defects in the underdeveloped and backward regions globally.

Market Definition:-

Birth defects are the changes in the body that can affect any other part of the body. They are often inherited medical conditions or genetic defects. Birth defects can be referred to as the problems that develop in the babies when in mother’s body. In other words, birth defects are something physically, structurally, chemically or internally abnormal in the babies.

Birth Defects Market Dynamics:-

Drivers:

— Unhealthy lifestyle

Leading an abnormal and unhealthy lifestyle makes the body a host to a wide range of infections and diseases. These infections directly or indirectly affect the functioning of many vital organs which in turn hinders the general bodily processes. Excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco products can damage the sperm production and can cause bodily defects. This is one of the biggest factors of birth defects.

— Rising prevalence of disorders

Growing incidence rate of genetic disorders such as obesity and diabetes is another important factor fostering growth in the demand for birth defect treatments from all around the world. A single gene can lead to birth defects in babies such as heart defects.

— Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the demand for birth defects treatment. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Additionally, surge in the personal disposable income level, increasing investment in research activities for the development of advanced technology, increasing the number of preterm births and growing technological advancements, positively affect the birth defects market.

