Analyse SWOT du marché des refroidisseurs de boissons, indicateurs clés, prévisions | AB Electrolux (Suède), VIKING RANGE, LLC (États-Unis), Haier lnc. (Chine), 

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les refroidisseurs de boissons est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport sur les refroidisseurs de boissons met en lumière les tendances clés de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie de l’alimentation et des boissons / FMCG à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché des refroidisseurs de boissons ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances du marché Refroidisseurs de boissons des acteurs en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport sur les refroidisseurs de boissons aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence sur le marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les refroidisseurs de boissons :

AB Electrolux (Sweden)

VIKING RANGE, LLC (US)

Haier lnc. (China)

Perlick Corporation (US)

Danby (Canada)

Climadiff (France)

FRIGOGLASS (Greece)

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH (US)

mvpappliances (US)

Miele & Cie. KG (Germany)

Shenzhen SICAO Electric Appliances Co., Ltd (SICAO) (China)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Siemens (Germany)

DATRON HANDELSGES M.B.H. (Austria)

NewAir (US)

Vestfrost Solutions (Denmark)

Avanti Products (Brand of The Legacy Companies) (US)

U-Line (US)

WHYNTER LLC (US)

Vinotemp (US)

Summit Appliance Division (US)

Felix Storch, Inc (US)

Global Beverage Coolers Market Scope

The beverage coolers market is segmented on the basis of product type, type, temperature zones, size, cooler height, number of shelves, shelves material, finish, door swing, control type, distribution channel, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Less than 200L

200-500L

500-1000L

More Than 1000L

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into less than 200L, 200-500L, 500-1000L and more than 1000.

Type

Freestanding

Built-in and Undercounter

Countertop

Dual Zone

Thermoelectric

Others

On the basis of type, the market is market is segmented into freestanding, built-in and undercounter, countertop, dual zone, thermoelectric and others.

Temperature Zones

Single Zone Beverage Coolers

Dual Zone Beverage Coolers

Triple Zone Beverage Coolers

Multi Zone (4 Or More Zones) Beverage Coolers

On the basis of temperature zones, the market is segmented into single zone beverage coolers, dual zone beverage coolers, triple zone beverage coolers and multi zone (4 or more zones) beverage coolers.

Size

6 – 50 Bottle

51 – 100 Bottle

101 – 200 Bottle

More than 201 bottle

On the basis of size, the market is segmented into 6 – 50 bottle, 51 – 100 bottle, 101 – 200 bottle and more than 201 bottle.

Cooler Height

28 to 32 Inch

33 to 36 Inch

38 to 56 Inch

Above 56 Inch

On the basis of cooler height, the market is segmented into 28 to 32 inch, 33 to 36 inch, 38 to 56 inch and above 56 inch.

Number of Shelves

1 – 2 Shelves

3 – 4 Shelves

5 – 6 Shelves

7 – 9 Shelves

9 – 12 Shelves

More Than 13 Shelves

On the basis of number of shelves, the market is segmented into 1 – 2 shelves, 3 – 4 shelves, 5 – 6 shelves, 7 – 9 shelves, 9 – 12 shelves and more than 13 shelves.

Shelves Material

Metal

Tempered Glass

Wood

Others

On the basis of shelves material, the market is segmented into metal, tempered glass, wood and others.

Finish

Blacks

Glass

Panel Ready

Silver Tones

Stainless Steel

Wood Finishes

On the basis of finish, the market is segmented into blacks, glass, panel ready, silver tones, stainless steel and wood finishes.

Door Swing

French Door

Left Side Door

Reversible Door

Right Side Door

Side by Side Door

On the basis of door swing, the market is segmented into french door, left side door, reversible door, right side door and side by side door.

Control Type

Digital

Electronic

Touch

Turn Knob

On the basis of control type, the market is segmented into digital, electronic, touch and turn knob.

Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce and others.

Application

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

End-User

Residential

Commercial

BARS

Hotels and Restaurants

Lounges

Corporate Offices

Movie Theatres

Bookstores

Others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, bars, hotels and restaurants, lounges, corporate offices, movie theatres, bookstores and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Beverage Coolers requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

Reasons for buying this report:

* It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios.

* For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

* It offers a six-year assessment of Beverage Coolers Market.

* It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

* Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

* It offers a regional analysis of Beverage Coolers Market along with the business profiles of several stakeholders.

* It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Beverage Coolers Market.

