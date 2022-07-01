 Analyse globale du marché de la biochirurgie en Europe, croissance, taille, part, tendances, prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Europe biosurgery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account grow at a CAGR of 6.81% in the above mentioned forecast period.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery associated with a continual increase in the aging population with chronic conditions are among the factors expected to contribute towards Europe biosurgery market growth over the forecast period. On other hand, the rapid growth in the Europe biosurgery market over the forecast period will be fueled by the easy availability of multifunctional products that hasten healing and help decrease post surgical recovery duration. Also the biosurgery products are used in surgical procedures for adhesion or wound sealing and healing injured bones and tissues which are also fueling the demand of the Europe biosurgery market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rapid technological development is also exceedingly influencing the growth of the Europe biosurgery market.

Europe Biosurgery Market Scope and Market Size

Europe biosurgery market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the Europe biosurgery market is segmented into bone-graft substitutes, soft-tissue attachments, hemostatic agents, surgical sealants and adhesives, adhesion barriers and staple-line reinforcement agents. Bone-graft substitutes have further been segmented into demineralized bone matrix, synthetic bone grafts, bone morphogenetic proteins and others. Soft-tissue attachments have further been segmented into synthetic meshes and biological meshes. Biological meshes are sub-segmented into allografts and xenografts. Hemostatic agents have further been segmented into thrombin-based hemostatic agents, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostatic agents and combination hemostatic agents. Surgical sealants and adhesives have further been segmented into natural/biological sealants & adhesives and synthetic & semi-synthetic sealants & adhesives. Natural/biological sealants & adhesives are sub-segmented into fibrin sealants collagen-based sealants, gelatin-based sealants, albumin-based sealants, human blood-based sealants and adhesives, animal-based sealants and adhesives and others. Synthetic & semi-synthetic sealants & adhesives are sub-segmented into peg hydrogels, cyanoacrylate-based sealants & adhesives, urethane-based sealants & adhesives and others. Adhesion barriers have further been segmented into synthetic adhesion barriers and natural adhesion barriers. Synthetic adhesion barriers are sub-segmented into hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers, regenerated cellulose-based adhesion barriers, peg-based adhesion barriers and there synthetic adhesion barriers. Natural adhesion barriers are sub-segmented into collagen & protein adhesion barriers and fibrin-based adhesion barriers.

The application segment of the Europe biosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurological surgery, reconstructive surgery, gynecological surgery, thoracic surgery and urological surgery.

Europe Biosurgery Market Country Level Analysis

Europe biosurgery market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type and application as referenced above. The countries covered in the Europe biosurgery market report are Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Rest of Europe in Europe. France is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. France’s rapidly growing financial system is likely to create new opportunities during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Biosurgery Market Share Analysis

Europe biosurgery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe biosurgery market.

The major players covered in the Europe biosurgery market report are Sanofi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aroa Biosurgery Limited, Sanofi, CSL Limited, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Tissue Regenix Group and Getinge AB among other. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

