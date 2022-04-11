Analyse et prévisions du marché de la sécurité et des opérations de développement 2021-2028 par les principaux acteurs

A new market assessment report on the Development Security and Operations market provides a comprehensive overview of the Development Security and Operations industry for the forecast period 2021 – 2028

The global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) market size reached USD 2.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 32.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for rapid and cost-effective software delivery and rising focus on security and compliance are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing adoption of DevSecOps among organizations for strengthening brand image and improving customer loyalty will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. DevSecOps provides enterprises with the assurance that their apps are as safe as feasible. While no app is completely secure, DevSecOps deployment ensures that cybersecurity is the main focus of all development activities. Companies can use this approach to gain more confidence in the apps, as well as strengthen the brand image and improve customer loyalty. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Development Security and Operations market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Development Security and Operations market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudflare, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ca Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys Inc., Fastly, Inc., Array Networks, Inc., and Qualys, Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Development Security and Operations market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Development Security and Operations market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented global Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Energy

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Development Security and Operations market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Development Security and Operations industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Development Security and Operations market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Development Security and Operations industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

