Analyse du TCAC du marché de l’ aquaculture de précision , facteurs de croissance et principaux fabricants et prévisions 2028 par le groupe AKVA, Innovasea Systems Inc, Deep Trekker Inc, ScaleAQ, Aquabyte, Eruvaka Technologies, CPI Equipment

En tenant compte de l'année de base et de l'année historique spécifiques, des calculs dans le rapport ont été effectués qui interprètent les performances du marché au cours des années de prévision en donnant des informations sur la définition du marché, les claPrecision Aquacultureifications, les applications et les engagements. En outre, le rapport révise les conditions générales du marché, estime la part de marché et le volume des ventes de poPrecision Aquacultureible de l'industrie Aquaculture de précision, détermine le marché probable pour le lancement d'un nouveau produit et découvre la méthode la plus appropriée pour la distribution de certains produits.

Sociétés mentionnées : groupe AKVA, Innovasea Systems Inc, Deep Trekker Inc, ScaleAQ, Aquabyte, Eruvaka Technologies, CPI Equipment Inc, LIFEGARD AQUATICS, Bluegrove, Imenco AS, Signify Holding, PT. Atnic Ekotekno Wicaksana, Planet Lighting, Maritech et OxyGuard A/S

Le marché de l’aquaculture de précision atteindra une valeur estimée à 1,16 milliard USD d’ici 2028 et devrait croître à un TCAC de 14,30% au cours de la période de prévision 2021 à 2028. Augmentation de l’adoption de technologies de pointe telles que l’IoT, les ROV et l’IA pour La surveillance en temps réel des fermes aquacoles est le principal facteur de croissance du marché de l’aquaculture de précision au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Precision aquaculture market report competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to precision aquaculture market report.

Type of Precision Aquaculture Market: Smart Feeding Systems, Monitoring and Control Systems, Underwater Rov Systems, Others

Application of Precision Aquaculture Market: Feeding Management, Monitoring, Control and Surveillance, Others

