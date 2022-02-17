Analyse du rapport sur le marché des portes motorisées pour véhicules en Asie-Pacifique et aperçu du marché pour une décision d’investissement hautement rentable: perspectives de l’industrie d’ici 2022-2029

The research and analysis conducted in Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door industry.

Asia Pacific vehicle motorized door market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market assists in making the autonomous driving experience comfortable, easy and safe. The concept of automated door is the part of the automated cars and power door locks or the automated doors allow the front passengers or the driver to lock or unlock all the doors simultaneously.

Segmentation: Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market

APAC vehicle motorized door market is segmented into three notable segments which are component, technology and vehicle type.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into door handle sensor, actuators, NFC reader, others. In 2019, NFC reader segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into power sliding, soft close and retractable door handle system. In 2019, retractable door handle system segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2015, Brose announced the new standards for the comfortable accessibility of the vehicle, in which the side door gets open automatically and it has power lock system which is less noisy.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. In 2019, electric vehicles segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.



Leading Key Players Operating in the Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market Includes:

Some of the major players operating in this market are NXP Semiconductors, STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaltbau Holding AG, Smartrac N.V., Kiekert AG, WITTE Automotive, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Valeo and others.

Product Launch:

In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.

In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

In December 2017, Continental announced the launch of Digital-Key Service for AVIS which includes access electronics for the doors and the app useful for the secure delivery of the keys.

Research Methodology of Asia Pacific Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

