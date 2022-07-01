Analyse du marché des tests d’équipements pharmaceutiques par tendances, demande, produits et fournisseurs Prévisions jusqu’en 2027

Pharmaceutical equipment testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analysis the market to growing at a CAGR of 10.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Increasing number of geriatric population coupled with rising number of patient with chronic diseases are the key factor driving market growth whereas growing counterfeit of drugs and pharmaceutical products with increasing demand for accurate and efficient testing will fuel market growth. In addition technological advancement and innovation of new procedures will create lucrative opportunities for market in coming years. However, high installation cost and lack of awareness are restraining factor for market whereas rising trend of using refurbished devices will be challenging factor for market.

Global Pharmaceutical equipment Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Pharmaceutical equipment testing market is segmented on the basis of equipment, services and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on equipments, pharmaceutical equipment testing market is segmented into gas permeation tester, container gas permeability tester, permeability analyzer, gas transmission rate instrument, creasing and stiffness tester, package drop tester, moisture meter, package vibration tester, and texture analyzer.

On the basis of services, pharmaceutical equipment testing market is segmented into container testing, container closure integrity testing, life testing, visual inspection, functional testing, stability testing, method valuation, microbial testing, raw material testing, environmental monitoring, physical chemical characterization, and batch-release testing.

Pharmaceutical equipment testing market has also been segmented based on the end use into pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, government organization, research institutes, and testing laboratories.

Pharmaceutical Equipment Testing Market Country Level Analysis

Pharmaceutical equipment testing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, equipment, services, and end use as referenced above. The countries covered in the pharmaceutical equipment testing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is anticipated to dominate market growth due to high pace of advancement in technology and presence of key players in region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest pace of growth in market due to increasing medical tourism and rising economies like India and China. Moreover growing government i

Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical equipment Testing Market Share Analysis

Pharmaceutical equipment testing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pharmaceutical equipment testing market.

The major players operating in the pharmaceutical equipment testing market report are Labthink, TM Electronics, Inc., Qualitest International, Inc., TEN-E Packaging Services, Inc., Albany Molecular Research, inc., TASI Group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Edwards Analyticals, NSF International, and Eurofins ScientificNelson Laboratories, LLC, Intertek Group plcamong other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

