Analyse du marché des systèmes de vision nocturne par taille, part, tendances, croissance, portée future, impact du COVID-19, revenus et prévisions jusqu’en 2027

Le rapport d’étude de marché à grande échelle sur les systèmes de vision nocturne est une source d’informations éprouvée et cohérente qui donne une vue télescopique des tendances existantes du marché, des produits émergents, des situations et des opportunités qui poussent les entreprises vers le succès.

Le marché des systèmes de vision nocturne devrait atteindre 6,05 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec une croissance du marché à un taux de 16,64 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027.

Selon Data Bridge Market Research, le marché du système de vision nocturne connaît une croissance en raison de certains facteurs tels que la sensibilisation croissante de la population à la sécurité routière et l’augmentation du nombre de fonds pour le développement de technologies de pointe. La mise en œuvre de l’imagerie thermique et la baisse des prix des capteurs devraient également favoriser la croissance du marché.

Segmentation:

Night vision system market on the basis of technology has been segmented as FIR (far infrared), and NIR (near infrared).

Based on component, night vision system market has been segmented into controlling unit, display unit, and sensor.

On the basis of system, night vision system market has been segmented into active NVS, and passive NVS.

On the basis of display, night vision system market has been segmented into head-up display, instrument cluster, and navigation display.

Based on vehicle type, night vision system market has been segmented into passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle.

Night vision system has also been segmented on the basis of frequency range into low, medium, and high.

Based on sales channel, night vision system market has been segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and distributors.

The major players covered in the Night Vision System Market report are

The major players covered in the night vision system market report are Autoliv Inc., DENSO CORPORATION, FLIR Systems, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, OMRON Corporation, Meopta, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Newcon International Ltd, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Raytheon Company., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

