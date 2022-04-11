Analyse du marché des solutions de prescription électronique, taille du marché et prévisions

The latest 350+ page E-Prescribing Solutions Market survey report is published by Data Bridge Market Research covering various selected industry players in global geographies like North America, US , Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Nordics, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Emirates Arab States and rest of the Middle East and Africa.A perfect blend of quantitative and qualitative market information highlighting the developments, industry challenges faced by competitors along with gaps and opportunities available and trending in the Electronic Prescription Solutions Market. This report offers an overall scope of the market which includes future supply and demand scenarios, changing market trends, demand, size, share, high growth opportunities and an in-depth analysis of the prospects for future of the market. The study links historical data from 2011 to 2021 and estimated to 2027.

Market analysis and size

Electronic prescription systems are the healthcare information technology (IT) solutions that have revolutionized patient care management systems. With the increasing digitalization of economies, e-prescribing solutions are gaining acceptance, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Prescription errors are one of the main sources of concern for healthcare professionals who rely effectively and efficiently on these solutions by setting up warning and alert systems.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the e-prescription solutions market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period. “Standalone solutions” represent the largest segment of solutions in the e-prescribing solutions market due to the fact that they are easier to install and less expensive than integrated solutions.

Global e-prescribing solutions segmented as follows:

By solutions (integrated solutions, stand-alone solutions)

By delivery method (web and cloud-based solutions, on-premises solutions)

By ease of use (portable device, computing devices)

Per end user (hospitals, doctors in practice, pharmacies)

Data Bridge Market Research analysts have categorized and compiled the research data from both perspectives (Qualitative and Quantitative)

Market definition

From the name itself, it is clear that e-prescribing solution or e-prescribing solution is a technology used by healthcare providers and professionals to serve the patient with medication prescriptions, dosages , treatments and much more electronically. Healthcare professionals send prescriptions to a participating pharmacy, which in turn serves patients accordingly.

Dynamics of the electronic prescription solutions market

Drivers

The increase in the prevalence of disorders

The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and disorders worldwide is one of the major factors responsible for the growth in demand for e-prescribing solutions. In other words, the increasing incidence rate of diabetes, asthma, stroke, fungal infection, cold, cough, viral fever and others creates lucrative growth opportunities for the electronic prescription solutions market.

Research and development skills

Rising expenditure for research and development skills, especially in developed and developing economies, will create more lucrative opportunities for market growth. For example, according to the 2018 report from the General Medical Council (GMC), errors and prescribing errors were reported in around 9-15% of inpatient medicine orders in the UK. Research and development skills are conducted to understand the potential of developing markets and integrate modern technologies into health systems.

Government investments in health infrastructure

Opportunities

Additionally, the upsurge in public-private funding for targeted research activities and growing need to reduce healthcare costs across the globe will expand profitable opportunities for market players during the forecast period of 2022. to 2029. Additionally, increased public awareness on early diagnosis, growing demand for minimizing prescription errors, increasing number of strategic collaborations, increasing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditures per capita will further increase the growth rate of the market in the future.

Constraints/Challenges

On the other hand, the high cost associated with research and development skills, lack of awareness in underdeveloped economies, limited infrastructure, complexity associated with workflow and safety, and shortage of medical professionals and skilled researchers are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in developing economies and growing security and privacy concerns are expected to challenge the market during the forecast period 2022-2029.



To understand the e-Prescription Solutions market size globally, the e-Prescription Solutions market is analyzed across major regions of the world.

Impact du COVID-19 sur le marché des solutions de prescription électronique

COVID-19 a soutenu la croissance du marché dans le sens ascendant. Bien qu’il n’ait pas eu d’impact direct sur le marché, son impact indirect sur le marché des technologies de l’information (TI) et des systèmes de dossiers médicaux électroniques a fait grimper le taux de croissance du marché. Des restrictions strictes sur les mouvements et les normes de distanciation sociale ont créé un large champ de croissance pour le marché. De plus, l’augmentation du nombre de téléconsultations créera davantage d’opportunités lucratives de croissance du marché.

