Analyse du marché des revêtements de sol résilients et prévisions jusqu’en 2028 : impact, opportunités et tendances du COVID-19 et post-COVID

Toutes les études réalisées dans le rapport convaincant sur le marché des revêtements de sol souples sont basées sur des groupes de grande taille au niveau mondial. Le rapport donne également une idée de l’analyse de fond complète de l’industrie qui comprend une évaluation du marché parental. Comme ce rapport d’étude de marché est formulé en tenant compte et en comprenant parfaitement les exigences spécifiques de l’entreprise, il en résulte un excellent résultat.

Le marché des revêtements de sol résilients augmentera à un taux de 5,20 % pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport sur le marché des revêtements de sol résilients analyse la croissance, qui est actuellement en croissance en raison de l’augmentation des activités de construction.

Les principaux acteurs présentés dans ce rapport sont : IVC-Group, Mannington Mills, Inc, PERGO, Polyflor Ltd, Shaw Industries Group, Inc, Novalis Innovative Flooring, Milliken & Company., Amtico International, Congoleum Corporation, American Biltrite Inc., GERFLOR SAS, Forbo Flooring India Private Limited, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Alite Floor, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. et AFI Licensing LLC. entre autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux.

Principaux points saillants du rapport :

Évaluation globale du marché parent

Évolution des aspects significatifs du marché

Enquête à l’échelle de l’industrie sur les segments de marché

Évaluation de la valeur et du volume du marché au cours des années passées, présentes et prévues

Évaluation de la part de marché

Etude de secteurs industriels de niche

Approches tactiques des leaders du marché

Des stratégies lucratives pour aider les entreprises à renforcer leur position sur le marché

Méthodologies utilisées pour évaluer le marché :

Ce rapport sur le marché des revêtements de sol souples de classe mondiale explique également la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications et les engagements sur le marché. Les facteurs clés discutés dans le rapport aideront sûrement l’acheteur à étudier le marché sur l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel des principaux fabricants, les tendances, les opportunités, l’analyse des stratégies marketing, l’analyse des facteurs d’effet de marché et les besoins des consommateurs par grandes régions, types, applications sur le marché mondial. compte tenu de l’état passé, présent et futur de l’industrie.

Pourquoi le rapport sur le marché des revêtements de sol résilients est-il bénéfique?

Le rapport Revêtements de sol résilients est compilé selon une méthodologie de recherche approfondie et dynamique.

Le rapport offre une image complète du scénario concurrentiel du marché des revêtements de sol résilients.

Il comprend une grande quantité d’informations sur les derniers développements technologiques et de produits dans l’industrie des revêtements de sol résilients.

La vaste gamme d’analyses est associée à l’impact de ces améliorations sur l’avenir de la croissance de l’industrie des revêtements de sol souples.

Le rapport sur les revêtements de sol résilients a combiné les données historiques et l’analyse essentielles requises dans le rapport de recherche complet.

Les informations contenues dans le rapport Sols résilients peuvent être facilement comprises et contiennent une représentation graphique des chiffres sous forme de graphiques à barres, de statistiques et de graphiques à secteurs, etc.

Quelques points de la table des matières

Chapitre 1 Introduction des revêtements de sol résilients et aperçu du marché

1.1 Objectifs de l’étude

1.2 Aperçu des revêtements de sol résilients

1.3 Portée de l’étude

1.3.1 Segments de marché clés

1.3.2 Joueurs couverts

1.3.3 L’impact du COVID-19 sur l’industrie Revêtements de sol souples

1.4 Méthodologie de l’étude

1.5 Source des données de recherche

Chapitre 2 Résumé analytique

Chapitre 3 Analyse de la chaîne industrielle

Chapitre 4 Marché mondial des revêtements de sol résilients, par type

Chapitre 5 Marché des revêtements de sol résilients, par application

Chapitre 6 Analyse du marché mondial des revêtements de sol résilients par régions

Chapitre 7 Analyse du marché des revêtements de sol souples en Amérique du Nord par pays

Chapitre 8 Analyse du marché des revêtements de sol souples en Europe par pays

Chapitre 9 Analyse du marché des revêtements de sol résilients en Asie-Pacifique par pays

Chapitre 10 Analyse du marché des revêtements de sol souples au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique par pays

Chapitre 11 Analyse du marché des revêtements de sol résilients en Amérique du Sud par pays

Chapitre 12 Paysage concurrentiel

Chapitre 13 Perspectives de l’industrie

Chapitre 14 – Prévisions du marché mondial des revêtements de sol résilients

Chapitre 15 Analyse de faisabilité d’un nouveau projet

