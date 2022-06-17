Analyse du marché des plates-formes de travail aérien 2022-2030 et stratégies commerciales clés des principaux fournisseurs

Selon le Market Statsville Group, la taille du marché mondial des plates-formes de travail aérien devrait passer de 8,5 milliards USD en 2021 à 15,4 milliards USD d’ici 2030 , à un TCAC de 7,7 % de 2022 à 2030 . L’essor du secteur de la construction est l’un des principaux moteurs du marché des nacelles élévatrices. Le secteur de la construction dans les pays en développement comme l’Inde, le Brésil et d’autres a beaucoup de promesses dans un avenir proche, ce qui pousse la demande de plates-formes de travail aériennes. Les nacelles élévatrices sont également très demandées en raison du grand nombre d’accidents causés par un montage défectueux des échafaudages et des risques de chute. L’AWP fournit une plate-forme sûre et stable pour l’opérateur, ce qui réduit les décès sur le site et améliore la qualité du travail. De plus, la forte demande de la Chine et d’autres pays asiatiques propulse le marché des nacelles élévatrices vers l’avant. AWP a été mis en œuvre pour la première fois en Chine au début des années 2000, l’adoption dans la région Asie-Pacifique a été beaucoup plus lente. Cependant,

Cependant, les progrès de la technologie des batteries devraient apporter un nouveau potentiel de croissance pour l’industrie des plates-formes de travail aérien. L’avènement des AWP entièrement électriques gagne du terrain dans les applications intérieures, et l’industrie des plates-formes de travail aérien devrait se développer à l’avenir.

Définition du marché mondial des plates-formes de travail aérien

Une nacelle élévatrice , également connue sous le nom de nacelle élévatrice, nacelle élévatrice, nacelle, camion nacelle ou nacelle élévatrice mobile, est un dispositif mécanique utilisé pour fournir un accès temporaire aux personnes ou aux équipements dans des zones inaccessibles, généralement en hauteur.

Dynamique du marché mondial des plates-formes de travail aérien

Drivers : Reduction in accidents and improved safety

Working on heights is an extremely risky task, especially in outdoor activities such as construction, maintenance, utilities, and others. Previously, these activities were conducted using non-mechanical devices such as ladders, wooden scaffolding, and others. However, with the development in aerial work platforms, elevating personnel has become much easier. AWPs generally offer a stable working platform against the traditional methods. Although the risk of accidents such as electrocuting and tipping is possible on AWPs, operation of the equipment by trained professionals can reduce the risk of accidents significantly. Factors such as operator training, experience, inspection of the equipment, analysis of possible accidents, and others can assist in achieving better safety while using aerial work platforms. Thus, the reduction in accidents and improved safety offered by aerial work platforms over traditional methods drives the market growth of the aerial work platform.

Restraints : High price of aerial work platforms

Aerial work platforms are complex work equipment with respect to other means of elevation equipment. Thus, aerial work platforms are more expensive than its alternatives. For instance, the average price for scissor lifts can be $5,000 to $80,000, depending upon the brand, type of engine, lifting weight, lifting weight, and other factors. This restrains its penetration for small- and medium-sized companies, which do not require AWP on daily basis or have lower project costs. Thus, the high price of aerial work platforms hinders the growth of the aerial work platform market.

Scope of the Global Aerial Work Platform Market Research Report

The study categorizes the aerial work platform market based on type, operation, lift height, end-users, and regions.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vehicle Mounted Platforms

Others

By Operation Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Fuel-powered

Electric

Hybrid

By Lift Height Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Less than 20 Feet

20 to 50 Feet

50 to 70 Feet

Above 70 Feet

By End-Users Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Construction

Utilities

Logistics & Transportation

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The boom lifts segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

By type, the aerial work platform market is classified into scissor lift, boom lift, vehicle-mounted platform, and others. In 2021, The boom lifts segment was the highest contributor to the market, with 61.0% of share in the global aerial work platform market. A boom lift consists of a bucket or a platform attached to a hydraulic lift system, which is further attached to a grounded base. Boom lifts are available as telescopic boom lifts and articulating boom lifts or knuckle lifts.

There are various advantages of boom lifts over scissor lifts that assist them in gaining a significant share in the aerial work platform market. Boom lifts offer the highest reach than any other aerial work platforms. For instance, the China-based manufacturer, Sinoboom offers the GTZZ46EJ articulating boom lift, which is claimed to be the highest reaching articulating boom lift in the aerial work platform market. It provides a working height of 153 feet and is specially designed for heavy-duty applications in the petrochemical sector.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, the aerial work platform market is segmented into five key regions North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 9.1% in the global aerial work platform market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. China and Japan own the maximum share within the aerial work platform market in the region.

North America is the fastest-growing region, after the Asia Pacific. The U.S. was the largest consumer of aerial work platforms, especially due to various local and international players in the country, such as JLG Industries Ltd. (Oshkosh Corporation), Genie (Terex Corporation), and others. Moreover, the well-established construction and utility industry promotes the demand for aerial work platforms in the country. Moreover, Canada is expected to drive the demand for scissor lifts due to developing a supply chain hub. The availability of transportation infrastructures such as roads, water, and railways has enhanced the logistics industry in the country. This is expected to drive the region’s demand for aerial work platforms.

Key Market Players

The aerial work platform market is semi-fragmented with various manufacturing and distribution industry players. These players have been adopting various strategies to gain higher shares or to retain leading positions in the market. Top winning strategies are analyzed by thoroughly studying the leading players in the aerial work platform market. Comprehensive analysis of various companies’ recent developments and growth curves helps understand the growth strategies and their potential effect on the market.

The key market players profiled in the report include Aichi Corporation, Altec Inc., Haulotte Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Niftylift (UK) Limited, Oshkosh Corporation (JLG Industries, Inc.), Skyjack (Linamar Corp.), Terex Corporation (Genie), Teupen, and Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co., Ltd