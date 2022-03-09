Analyse du marché des logiciels de gestion de cabinet dentaire 2021 par demande future, principaux acteurs, taille de la part de l’industrie, revenus et taux de croissance jusqu’en 2028

Le rapport sur le marché de Codage médical propose également un résumé des revenus, des ventes, de la demande de produits et fournit une analyse des connaissances, des coûts et de la croissance au cours de l’année de prévision 2027. Ce rapport présente également une enquête de haut en bas sur la taille, le développement et le développement du marché de Codage médical. sections, producteurs et avancées, modèles clés, normalisation, modèles d’arrangement, ouvertures, futur guide et 2027. Au niveau régional, ce rapport catégorise la production, la consommation apparente, l’exportation et l’importation de Codage médical en Amérique du Nord, Europe, Chine, Japon, Sud-Est Asie et Inde.

Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché du codage médical pour représenter 26,63 milliards USD d’ici 2028, avec un TCAC de 10,15 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. L’augmentation des fraudes à l’assurance et des malentendus liés aux documents médicaux a eu un impact direct sur la croissance du marché du codage médical.

Scénario de marché mondial du codage médical

Dans le codage médical, les dossiers médicaux et la documentation tels que les notes du médecin, les résultats de laboratoire et radiologiques sont pris et transcrits en codes. La tâche des professionnels du codage médical est de s’assurer que les codes sont appliqués correctement ou non. Les étapes consistent à extraire les informations de la documentation, à attribuer les codes appropriés et à créer une réclamation à payer par les compagnies d’assurance. Le codage médical transforme les diagnostics, les procédures, les services médicaux et les équipements de soins de santé en codes alphanumériques médicaux universels.

Growth in prevalence for medical coding services in hospitals is the main driving factor for the medical coding market. Increasing demand for standardized billing procedures is also a driving factor for the medical coding market. Escalating demand for coding services, coupled with the aforementioned factors is an opportunity for the medical coding market.

Medical Coding Market Research Report contains thorough analysis of market and numerous related factors that range from industry size, share, growth, trends, segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The study objectives are to present the Medical Coding development in North America, China, Europe, and South East Asia, Japan as well as in the Globe. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Medical Coding Forecast till 2027.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Medical Coding Market are shown below:

By Classification System (International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and Healthcare Common Procedure Code System (HCPCS), Current Procedural Terminology

By Component (In-house, Outsourced), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Medical Coding Market Report are –

3M



Aviacode Inc.



Dolbey



Maxim Healthcare Services Inc



MRA Health Information Services



Oracle Corporation



PAREXEL International Corporation



Precyse Solutions LLC



STARTEK, Verisk Analytics, Inc



nThrive Inc



Nuance Communications

….

Scope of Report:

The report Primarily studies the size, recent trends, and development status of the Medical Coding market, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. This study categorizes the global Medical Coding breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Medical Coding Market Scope and Market Size

Medical coding market is segmented on the basis of classification system, component, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on classification system, the medical coding market is segmented into international classification of diseases (ICD) and healthcare common procedure code system (HCPCS), current procedural terminology.

Based on component, the medical coding market is segmented into in-house, outsourced.

Based on end-user, the medical coding market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, others.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will the Medical Coding market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Medical Coding market?

What was the size of the emerging Medical Coding market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the emerging Medical Coding market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Medical Coding market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Medical Coding market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Medical Coding market?

What are the Medical Coding market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Coding Industry?

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Medical Coding Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Medical Coding Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Coding Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Medical Coding market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Medical Coding Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Medical Coding

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Medical Coding Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2010-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Medical Coding market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Enfin, Global Medical Coding Market est une source précieuse de conseils pour les particuliers et les entreprises.

