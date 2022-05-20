Analyse du marché des films d’emballage en polypropylène coulé (CPP), opportunités de croissance prometteuses et perspectives

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que la valeur marchande des films d’emballage en polypropylène coulé (CPP), qui était de 1,41 milliard USD en 2021, devrait atteindre la valeur de 2,04 milliards USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 4,70 % au cours de la période de prévision. « Médical et pharmaceutique » représente le plus grand segment d’application sur le marché des films d’emballage en polypropylène coulé (CPP) en raison de ses propriétés telles qu’une résistance élevée à la chaleur, une résistance élevée à la perforation et à la déchirure et une excellente intégrité de l’emballage à des températures extrêmes. Le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, une analyse des prix, une analyse de la consommation de production, une analyse des brevets et des avancées technologiques.