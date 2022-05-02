Analyse du marché des colorants en Amérique du Nord , taille, part, tendances, application, croissance et prévisions 2022-2028

Ce rapport donne une analyse de la vue d’ensemble, de la portée, des risques, de la force motrice et des opportunités de North America Colorants. La situation concurrentielle des colorants en Amérique du Nord, les ventes, les revenus et la part des principaux fabricants travaillant dans l’industrie des colorants en Amérique du Nord sont analysés clairement par contraste de paysage.

Le « marché des colorants en Amérique du Nord » divise l’industrie en fonction des régions par croissance, types de produits et applications, au cours de la période de prévision du colorants en Amérique du Nord. Il analyse toutes les principales facettes des colorants nord-américains en fonction des spécifications du produit, des contraintes, des défis et des opportunités de croissance. Profils d’entreprise du principal acteur majeur avec les prévisions d’investissement en Amérique du Nord Colorants, les dernières tendances technologiques et les prévisions futures.

Le marché des colorants devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 3,9% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur le marché des colorants fournit une analyse et des informations concernant les divers facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’augmentation du revenu disponible accélère la croissance du marché des colorants.

Un aperçu à 360 degrés du scénario concurrentiel des colorants nord-américains est présenté par Data Bridge Research. Il dispose de données massives alliées aux développements récents de produits et de technologies dans le s.

It has a wide-ranging analysis of the impact of these advancements on the ’s future growth, and wide-ranging analysis of these extensions on the ’s future growth. The research report studies the in a detailed manner by explaining the key facets of the that are foreseeable to have a countable stimulus on its developing extrapolations over the forecast period.

The Major Key players and Segmentation of the North America Colorants :

The major players covered in the colorants market report are DIC CORPORATION, ColorChem International Corp., BASF SE, Clariant, Cathay Industries, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America Colorants Market Scope and Market Size



The colorants market is segmented on the basis of color, product and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of color, the colorants market is segmented into natural colour and synthetic colour.

On the basis of product, the colorants market is segmented into pigments, dyes, colour concentrates and master batches. Pigments have been further sub-segmented into organic and inorganic. Organic has been divided into polycyclic, azo, dioxazine, anthraquinone, triarylcarbonium and quinophthalone. Inorganic has been divided into coloured and white where coloured again is classified into CICP, metal salts, metal oxides and others. White is classified into opaque and non-opaque. Dyes have been further sub-segmented on the basis of type, nature, lake and chemistry. On the basis of type, it has been divided into natural, by source and synthetic. Dyes, on the basis of nature, it has been divided into acidic and basic. Dyes, on the basis of lake, it has been divided into fat soluble, basic and metal complex. Dyes, on the basis of chemistry it has been divided into mordant dyes, direct dyes, reactive dyes, disperse dyes, acid dyes, VAT dyes, direct dyes, azoic dyes, sulphur dyes and others. Colour concentrates have been further sub-segmented into solid and liquid. Masterbatches have been further sub-segmented into white, black and colour.

On the basis of end-user, the colorants market is segmented into packaging, paper and printing, textiles, building and construction, automotive, consumer goods and others. Packaging has been further sub-segmented into food and beverage, healthcare and consumer goods. Textiles have been further sub-segmented into fabric colouring, printed fabrics and leather. Building and construction have been further sub-segmented into paints and coatings, plastics and others. Automotive has been further sub-segmented into paints and coatings, plastics and textiles.

Geographically, the North America Colorants is designed for the following Regional:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios. For making informed decisions in businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies. It offers a seven-year assessment of North America Colorants It helps in understanding the major key product segments. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers a regional analysis of the North America Colorants along with business profiles of several stakeholders. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the North America Colorants.

A detailed outline of the North America Colorants includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the North America Colorants over the forecast period. This research report covers the landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the North America Colorants are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the North America Colorants . The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

North America Colorants Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

ing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Effect Factors Analysis

North America Colorants Forecast

