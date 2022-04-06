Analyse du marché des analyseurs d’hémostase, par produit (analyseur de laboratoire, tests POC,) par type de test (temps de prothrombine, fibrinogène, prévisions jusqu’au produit 2026 (revenu, millions USD; 2016-2026) | Rapports et données

A new report on Global Hemostasis Analyzers Market has recently been released by Reports and Data which offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends.The report provides detailed information regarding market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges. The report is organized using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to help user understand current market dynamics and data are well presented using tables, charts, graphs and other illustrated presentations

SWOT in recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period due to rapid innovations in medical technology, increased investment, increased healthcare expenditure and high adoption of products and advanced systems. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurological disorders across the world, rising coronavirus cases, improved healthcare infrastructure and research facilities , and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring and home care services are expected to fuel the revenue growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Other key findings from the report suggest that

Growing geriatric population and rising healthcare expenditure are some of the factors supporting the growth of the hemostasis analyzer market.

The North America regional segment accounts for the largest share of 34.3% of the global hemostasis analyzer market and is expected to continue. the trend over the forecast years. The factors driving the growth of this segment are the development of healthcare infrastructure, growth in research and development activities, and rising prevalence of hemostasis disorders in the region.

Mechanical Hemostasis Analyzer Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth Market Share Due to its Low Cost and High Accuracy

The development of fully automated hemostasis analyzers offers many opportunities for emerging players.

example coagulation

companies operating in the market are as follows:

Major participants include Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Instrumentation Laboratory Werfen Group, Sysmex Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, and Diagnostica Stago, among others

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on the details of each market player including their position, financial position, revenue generation, company overview, product and service portfolio. The hemostasis analyzer market is fiercely competitive and comprises several key players regionally and globally. The major players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, R&D investments, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and improve their product portfolio. products.

The report also offers detailed information on market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Hemostasis Analyzers Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2016-2026)

Analyzer for point-of-care testing

clinical laboratory analyzer Consumables Reagents Standards, controls and calibration systems Systems Automated Systems semi-automated manual



(Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2016-2026)

prothrombin time

Fibrinogen

activated partial thromboplastin

Dimer

D Function

platelet

Anti-factor Xa

Response to heparin and protamine Test for ACT

Other coagulation tests

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2016–2026)

Mechanical

Optical

electrochemical

Other technologies

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Other End Users

Regional Outlook:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC

Latin America: Brazil, Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of MEA



