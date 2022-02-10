Analyse du marché des téléphones robustes (analyse COVID-19) – Aperçu de l’industrie, moteurs, principales tendances, analyse mondiale, prévisions et opportunités jusqu’en 2028

The demand for smartphones and feature phones is increasing at an impressive rate owing to the increasing investments in research and development related to display technologies, communication networks, battery and camera advancements, among others. . Timely upgrade of rugged phone designs and integration of new features to compete with constantly updated consumer smartphones and feature phones are driving the sales of rugged phones, especially in industrial sectors with harsh environments. hard work.

The rugged phone market is expected to grow from US$2,918.66 million in 2021 to US$4,850.42 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Download sample copy of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017936/

Key Players of Rugged Phone Market:

• Black View

• Caterpillar Inc

• DOOGEE

• Juniper Systems Inc

• Sonim Technologies Inc

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• OUKITEL

• AGA MOBILE

• Ulefone Mobile

• Unitech Electronics Co., LTD

Rugged Phones Market Overview

Growing Demand for Rugged Phones Across Various Industries

The global consumer electronics industry is benefiting greatly from the high adoption of smartphones in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, retail, transportation and emergency services, for mission critical and non-critical communications. reviews. The demand for smartphones and feature phones is increasing at an impressive rate owing to the increase in investment in research and development related to display technologies, communication networks, battery and camera. Timely upgrade of rugged phone designs and integration of new features to compete with mainstream smartphones and constantly updated feature phones drive sales of rugged phones,

Segments and Sub-Sections of the Rugged Phones Market are shown below:

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the North America Rugged Phone Market

The COVID outbreak has affected a large number of businesses in North America, which are now facing financial and logistical challenges. Businesses have had to either suspend operations or scale back to operate in accordance with containment measures. Several countries in North America represent a major market for rugged phones due to the presence of a strong military and defense, industrial, government and public safety sector.

Market Overview Based on Types

The global rugged phone market, by type, is split into semi-rugged and fully-rugged. Semi-rugged segment dominated the market in 2020 Semi-rugged phones are able to handle tougher conditions than mainstream phones; however, they are still not completely dust or waterproof. Many semi-rugged handhelds come with an IP54 rating, which means the product is protected against extreme situations, but falls behind in dust protection. Semi-rugged phones are resistant to light spills, however, unable to withstand immersion or water jets.

Major Key Points of Rugged Phones Market • Rugged Phones

Market Overview • Rugged Phones Market

Competition • Rugged Phones

Market, Revenue and Price Trend

• Rugged Phones Market Analysis by Application

• Company Profiles and Figures Rugged Phones Market Keys

• Market Dynamics

• Methodology and Data Source

Place a direct order of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017936/

Note: If you have any special requirements related to the Smart Phones Market report, please let us know and we will offer the report as you require.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industrial research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients find solutions to their research needs through our syndicated research and consulting services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Health IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices , technology, media and telecommunications, chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686s

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com