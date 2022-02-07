Analyse du marché de l’esthétique médicale APAC, taux de croissance, principaux acteurs et prévisions futures d’ici 2029

Le vaste rapport Asie-Pacifique Medical Aesthetics est doté d’une large analyse statistique des développements continus du marché, de la capacité, de la production, de la valeur de la production, du coût/bénéfice, de l’offre/demande et de l’import/export. De plus, les entreprises peuvent appliquer les informations incluses dans ce rapport pour décider de leurs stratégies de production et de commercialisation. Les principaux sujets tels que la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche sont étudiés en détail dans ce rapport. En tirant parti de l’expérience mondiale des analystes du secteur, des consultants et des experts du domaine, ce rapport a été préparé et livré avec excellence. Les entreprises peuvent obtenir des informations et une connaissance inégalées des meilleures opportunités de marché sur leurs marchés respectifs avec l’aide de Rapport sur le marché Asie-Pacifique de l’esthétique médicale.

Le marché de l’esthétique médicale en Asie-Pacifique devrait enregistrer un TCAC sain de 13,2% au cours de la période de prévision de 2019 à 2026. Le nouveau rapport de marché contient des données pour l’année historique 2017, l’année de base de calcul est 2018 et la période de prévision est de 2019 à 2026.

Les principaux acteurs couverts en Asie-Pacifique Médical Esthétique sont :

Segmentation du marché Asie-Pacifique de l’esthétique médicale :

Par type de produit (lasers esthétiques, appareils énergétiques, appareils de contour du corps, appareils d’esthétique faciale, implants esthétiques, appareils d’esthétique de la peau)

Par application (anti-âge et rides, rajeunissement du visage et de la peau, amélioration des seins, remodelage corporel et cellulite, détatouage, lésions vasculaires, psoriasis et vitiligo, autres)

Par utilisateur final (Centres cosmétiques, Cliniques dermatologiques, Hôpitaux, Spas médicaux et Centres de beauté)

Par canal de distribution (appel d’offres direct, vente au détail)

Par pays (Japon, Inde, Chine, Corée du Sud, Australie, Thaïlande, Singapour, Malaisie, Indonésie, Philippines, reste de l’Asie-Pacifique)

Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together an authentic market research report on the Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics industry. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities. The Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics market report is of several pages that provide newest industry data, market future trends with which businesses can identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This seriously explored report introduction has been set up progressively speech, delivering considerable consideration towards the COVID-19 episode that has of late unleashed phenomenal harm across businesses, deteriorating development.

COVID-19 has intensified the demand for online shopping across the globe. Multinational corporations are investing heavily in a shift toward e-commerce, but they must also ensure their strategies will also succeed over the long-term even after the pandemic has ended.

The WHO declared it a public health emergency. The effects of coronavirus disease (Covid19) is already being felt and will have a significant impact on the Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics market by 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific medical aesthetics market are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Merz Pharma, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Sharplight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept.

Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Aesthetic Lasers Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, and Skin Aesthetic Devices.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis and Vitiligo and Others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals and Medical Spas and Beauty Centers.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail. In 2019, direct tender segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Important Features that are under Offering and Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market Highlights of the Report:

A complete background analysis, which includes an assessment of the market.

This report provides pin-point analysis, current developments for changing market dynamics.

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current, and projected size of the with respect to both value (Revenue) and volume (Production & Consumption)

Recent industry trends and developments.

Competitive landscape of Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics market.

Favourable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics market.

Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

